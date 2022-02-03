Cowpokes and porcupines in The Picayune

The February issue of The Picayune Magazine should show up in your mailbox in perfect timing with the predicted ice storm, giving Highland Lakes readers something to cozy up with Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3-4.

Read about Spicewood gunslingers who are members of a Marble Falls cowboy single-action shooting society gun club. Stephanie and David Ruehlman plan to don their cowgirl and cowboy finery, which includes choices between multiple championship belt buckles, when they head west for this year’s world competition.

Turn the page and learn about a Black History Month celebration at St. Frederick’s Baptist Church in Marble Falls to raise money to build a Black History Museum. The two-day event is 7-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Before you go to the polls in March, check out our story about changes in voting laws, which mostly affect those who vote by mail. We also have the dates for early voting.

In January, a young man from Slovenia and his dog stopped in Marble Falls during a 15,000-mile trek, which began in Tierra del Fuego on the tip of South America and will end at the Arctic Circle in Alaska. Yes, he’s walking the entire way. During his stay with a Spicewood couple, he met up with a Picayune reporter to tell his story.

Another Picayune reporter met with members of the Highland Lakes Squadron Cadets, a group of high school students learning all about aviation. On the next page, meet Jeff Copsetta, director of the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Burnet. The museum is currently undergoing a renovation, which should be complete before the Bluebonnet Air Show on March 19.

Another museum with something to talk about is The Falls on the Colorado in Marble Falls. This month’s Highland Lakes Helper is Sharon Spencer, a museum volunteer and board member who uses her crafting skills and a whole lot of rubber bands to make cornhusk dolls, both historic and contemporary.

We also have a lot of pertinent points about porcupines in this issue with a warning or two about keeping your dogs leashed during the porcupine mating season.

Check out this month’s Book Nook book review, submitted by Brad Zehner, president of the Friends of the Herman Brown Free Library. He recommends “Nuclear Folly: A History of the Cuban Missile Crisis,” a nonfiction book that reads like a thriller. Considering current tensions between Russia and the United States, the book is a particularly timely read.

Joy Miller of Burnet recalls meeting former President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush while working security at the Bush Library in College Station. She tells her story in this month’s Brush with Fame.

We also have a list of February events, a crossword puzzle, and a beautiful New Year’s Day Parting Shot on the inside back page.

Enjoy your February issue of The Picayune Magazine and stay warm and safe!