Marble Falls, Burnet and Llano schools closed Thursday due to icy conditions

Burnet, Marble Falls, and Llano schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, in anticipation of freezing weather and icy road conditions.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the National Weather Service upgraded its predictions for Central Texas to a winter storm warning from a winter watch for Burnet, Llano, Blanco, Williamson, and Travis counties. The warning is in effect from midnight to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Significant icing with a mix of freezing rain and sleet could result in ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch in some areas and one-quarter to one-half of an inch of sleet.

“All classes in Burnet CISD have been cancelled for Thursday, Feb. 3, due to the Winter Storm Warning and expected poor travel conditions,” BCISD posted on its social media Wednesday morning. “This includes all before and after school activities.”

Officials will continue to monitor weather and road conditions on Thursday before deciding about classes on Friday, Feb. 4.

“BURNET CISD will communicate any further delays or closures by 9 p.m. Thursday,” the announcement states. “If the decision cannot be made by 9 p.m. Thursday, it will be communicated by 5 a.m. Friday morning. Please continue to monitor your emails, the District’s webpage, and the District’s Facebook page, and local media for updates.”

Marble Falls ISD officials posted a similar announcement on the district’s website Wednesday.

“Due to the likelihood of difficult travel conditions created by wintry precipitation, all Marble Falls ISD operations are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022,” reads the website announcement. “This includes all practices, meetings, games, and other events scheduled for Feb. 3 of 2022.”

MFISD added that the day might have to be made up on April 18, which is scheduled as a bad weather makeup day on the school calendar.

“It is very important that you continue to monitor District communications as there may be a need for a delayed start/cancellation on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022,” continued the post.

KBEY 103.9 FM Picayune Radio and DailyTrib.com will share any further information on air, on the website, and through social media accounts as it becomes available.

The cold snap and possible icy weather and accumulation are expected to last through Thursday with some lingering effects into Friday, unlike the five-day storm that shut down the state in February 2021.

The temperatures will likely stay below freezing Thursday and barely climb above 32 degrees Friday. The sun is expected to return Saturday through Monday with temperatures rising from a high of 44 to 60 by the following Wednesday, another sunny day, according to the forecast.

Winds are expected to be between 10 mph and 20 mph through Friday with gusts up to 30 mph. The wind chill could make temperatures feel in the teens and single digits at times. Officials remind people to dress accordingly, and if they have to leave home, to pack a flashlight, extra batteries, extra food and water, and blankets in their vehicle in case they get stranded. For road conditions, check DriveTexas.org.

Highland Lakes residents should anticipate and plan for a hard freeze every night through at least Saturday.

As always, officials say to remember the four Ps: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Check out the National Weather Service’s Cold Weather Preparation page for more tips. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension also offers information on winter weather preparation.

