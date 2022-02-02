Falls Career High School hosts mobile blood drive Feb. 14 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Falls Career High School is hosting its second mobile blood drive of the year from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. Donations will be taken in a school bus parked across from the Marble Falls Independent School District Administration Building, 1800 Colt Circle.

The drive is hosted in partnership with We Are Blood, a nonprofit that provides blood drives across Central Texas.

To give a whole blood donation, register for an available time slot with group code B728 via the We Are Blood online donor portal.

The drive doubles as a fundraiser for the school’s graduation, said campus counselor Laura Harris.

“We get a check from We Are Blood at the end of the year based on the number of donations received,” Harris explained in a statement.

Participants should eat and hydrate before arriving. Donors must bring a valid photo ID to their appointment.

