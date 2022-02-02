Falls Career High School hosts mobile blood drive Feb. 14
Falls Career High School is hosting its second mobile blood drive of the year from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. Donations will be taken in a school bus parked across from the Marble Falls Independent School District Administration Building, 1800 Colt Circle.
The drive is hosted in partnership with We Are Blood, a nonprofit that provides blood drives across Central Texas.
To give a whole blood donation, register for an available time slot with group code B728 via the We Are Blood online donor portal.
The drive doubles as a fundraiser for the school’s graduation, said campus counselor Laura Harris.
“We get a check from We Are Blood at the end of the year based on the number of donations received,” Harris explained in a statement.
Participants should eat and hydrate before arriving. Donors must bring a valid photo ID to their appointment.