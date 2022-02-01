Support Community Press

Commemorative Air Force Museum closed until March for renovations

7 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force Museum

The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force Museum is undergoing renovations. The museum, located at 2302 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet, will remain closed until the work is completed in mid-March. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Renovations are underway at the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force Museum, 2302 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet. It has been closed to the public since work began Jan. 17 and will remain so until renovations are finished in mid-March.

“We’re going to completely change the look of the museum and really freshen it up,” said museum Director Jeff Copsetta. 

Improvements include ripping out the museum’s current carpeting to revamp the concrete underneath with paint and finish as well as giving the walls a fresh coat of paint. 

The project is possible due to a $5,000 donation, Copsetta said. 

Work is being completed by Copsetta, squadron members, and youths in the Highland Lakes Squadron Cadets, a program operating under the squadron’s wing. Dan Dooley, a local contractor and Navy veteran, is overseeing the project.  

“It’s a group effort from some really motivated (people),” Copsetta said. 

Copsetta is also rearranging museum artifacts to create cohesive exhibits, which will enhance visitor experience and create a natural flow inside. 

The goal is to complete the renovations before the Bluebonnet Air Show, which takes place March 19 at Kate Craddock Field, located on airport grounds. Tickets are available for purchase online

Visit the museum’s website or the squadron’s Facebook page for updates on the museum’s reopening, information on special events, and more. 

brigid@thepicayune.com

