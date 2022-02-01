Candidates line up for Marble Falls City Council races

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls has received six candidate applications for three City Council seats in the upcoming May 7 general election. The last day to file for a place on the ballot is Feb. 18.

City councilors serve two-year terms and no more than three terms consecutively.

To run, candidates must be a registered Marble Falls voter, have lived within corporate city limits for at least 12 months prior to the election, and cannot be in arrears in the payment of taxes or other liability with the city. City employees cannot run for election to the council.

Candidate applications are available on the city’s website under Government and then Elections.

This year, Places 1, 3, and 5 are up for election.

The following are the currently declared candidates:

Councilmember Place 1

Griff Morris, co-owner of Highland Lakes Crate Escape Inc. Filed Jan. 19, 2022.

James “Jim” Postelle, program manager. Filed Jan. 19, 2022.

Councilmember Place 3

Rene Rosales Sr. (incumbent), retired. Filed Jan. 19, 2022.

Clayton G. Burney, Environmental Services professional at Baylor Scott & White. Filed Jan. 26, 2022.

Lauren Haltom, property manager. Filed Jan. 31, 2022.

Councilmember Place 5

William D. “Dee” Haddock (incumbent), retired health care administrator. Filed Jan. 19, 2022.

Early voting for the May 7 election is April 25-May 3 at the Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls. Polls will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Election Day voting is 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 7 at the same location.

