Highland Lakes Crisis Network building beds for children in need

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is teaming up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit organization, to ensure local children in need have suitable beds. The organizations are hosting a Bed Build Day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in the parking lot of Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber & Building Materials, 510 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls.

“This is one opportunity that has been discovered as part of our HLCN Foster Care Task Force but (will affect) many families in our area, not just kids involved in the foster care system,” said Kevin Naumann, the network’s executive director, in a statement. “Collectively, we believe that a child who has their own bed is healthier and more resilient.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s mission is to give every child a comfortable bed. Through partnerships with community stakeholders, the organization provides handmade bed frames as well as mattresses and bedding.

Those with a child in need of a bed may fill out a request form online. Paper forms will be available at some local businesses and organizations.

Forms must be submitted by Feb. 16 to be considered. Parents and guardians must be available to speak with Crisis Network personnel via phone, text, or email to be eligible. Upon form completion, Crisis Network volunteers will contact each applicant with more information.

During the Highland Lakes community build, volunteers will help construct and distribute twin-size bunk beds to assistance applicants. Residents interested in helping should fill out a volunteer form.

The building portion of the project will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 26. Bed delivery is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. the same day. Volunteers with trucks and SUVs are especially welcome to assist with delivery.

Members of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Austin chapter will attend the Feb. 26 event. Other project partners include Marble Falls Daybreak Rotary and members of the Marble Falls High School SkillsUSA chapter.

Those unable to help Feb. 26 may still participate by donating bedding, especially twin-size bed-in-a-bag sets.

To learn more about the community build, contact the Highland Lakes Crisis Network at 325-423-3662 or rachel@hlcn.love.

