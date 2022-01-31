Authorities seek help ID’ing human remains found in 2018 in Llano County

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a man found in April 2018. Images courtesy of Llano County Sheriff’s Office

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a man found in 2018.

The Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Jan. 31, released images of a facial reconstruction done of a person described as an American white male who was between 24 and 39 years of age and 4 feet 11 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall. Photos of clothing found with the remains were also released.

On April 1, 2018, deputies responded to a call from a private ranch about 8 miles west of Llano after the landowner discovered human remains. The Texas State University Forensic Anthropology Center assisted in recovery of the remains and took possession of them for analysis.

Along with the FACTS report, a forensic imaging specialist with the Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety completed a facial reconstruction of the remains.

Officials emphasize that facial and head hair in the images might be different than what the man had in life.

Clothing found with human remains discovered in April 2018 in Llano County.

If you know of a man who “has been missing or not heard from since sometime before the end of 2017” and who possibly resembles the person in the images, contact LCSO Investigator Bucky Boswell at 325-247-5767 or bucky.boswell@co.llano.tx.us. Tips also may be made to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers through its website or by calling 1-866-756-8477.

At the time the body was discovered, officials did not suspect foul play.

The individual has also been listed on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System under #UP17738.

editor@thepicayune.com