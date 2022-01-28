Granite Shoals lifts new water tower tank into place

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Granite Shoals City Council member Phil Ort volunteered to document the construction of the city's new water tower using still and video cameras. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Workers started assembling a new water tower in Granite Shoals on Thursday, Jan. 27, to replace one that has been serving the city for decades. Councilor Phil brought his video and 35-millimeter cameras to record the milestone event.

“I’m going to try to document a slice of history for Granite Shoals,” he said. “It’s better to have as many pictures as you can take. It’s a great way to document the water tower.”

The new water tower will hold 350,000 gallons in a composite water tank that sits on a stem as opposed to the old 150,000-gallon water tank that sits on four legs. The composite tank was built on the ground and then lifted 60 feet using a crane.

Ort attached a video camera to a drone to a get bird’s-eye view of the new tower.

The new tank won’t be fully operational until July, said Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith. The tank will be filled with water once the pipes, cables, and other important elements are installed.

“We’re going to run the two towers together for a while to ensure everything (in the new tower) works correctly,” Smith said.

As she spoke, people waved their approval to her and other city leaders standing nearby. Some stopped to congratulate them.

All agreed the new tower is a source of pride for people living and serving in Granite Shoals.

“It should last beyond my lifetime,” Ort said.

The water tower is part of the $7 million water bond voters passed in November 2019. The bond includes work at the water treatment plant and improvements to the raw water intake. Some of the bond money will address water lines and fire hydrants.

