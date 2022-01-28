Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 21-27, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sean Mitchell Harris, 37, of Austin was arrested Jan. 21 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Sarah Rachelle Keese, 21, of Lampasas was arrested Jan. 21 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 22 on $15,000 in bonds.

Devan Miguel Luna, 20, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 21 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Tyler Christian Untermeyer, 21, of Lampasas was arrested Jan. 21 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Jaclyn Marie Varner, 38, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 21 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 22 on $25,000 bond.

Adrian Lee Vega, 46, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 21 by BCSO: execution of sentence-credit/debit card abuse-elderly.

Luis Carrillo-Hernandez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 22 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful restraint.

Jessica Nicole Delarosa, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 22 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released Jan. 23 on $5,000 bond and personal recognizance.

Hunter Brooks Rochte, 28, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 22 by BPD: driving while intoxicated, speeding, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $6,000 in bonds.

San Jose Ortiz Salazar, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 22 by MFPD: speeding. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jericho Nazareth Shanklin, 35, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 22 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, capias pro fine-public intoxication. Released Jan. 26 on $20,000 in bonds.

William Patrick Albright, 24, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 23 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 24 on $1,000 bond.

Mary Whitaker Boyd, 58, of Llano was arrested Jan. 23 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

MC Dajour Caro, 26, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 23 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): no driver’s license, running stop sign. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Gabriel Chavez, 36, was arrested Jan. 23 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

James Ray Collard, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 23 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, improper driver’s license for type of vehicle. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jaseynth Evangeline D. Colton, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 23 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 24 on $1,500 bond.

Robert Valencia Gallardo, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 23 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Jan. 24 on $5,000 in bonds.

Lee Anthony Garcia, 26, of Georgetown was arrested Jan. 23 by BCSO: failure to identify as a fugitive.

Lynda Lorrayne Miller, 57, of Austin was arrested Jan. 23 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 24 on $1,000 bond.

Penny Elizabeth Sims, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 23 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Anne Therese Wilder, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 23 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 27 on $55,000 in bonds.

David Byron Hamilton, 43, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 24 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-dog at large, displaying expired registration. Released Jan. 26 on $500 in bonds.

Dylan James McCrory, 18, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 24 by BTPD: burglary of vehicles, attempted burglary of vehicles. Released Jan. 25 on $13,500 in bonds.

Kevin Raymond Shutts, 20, of Vidor was arrested Jan. 24 by BPD: MTIG-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, motion to revoke probation-possession of a controlled substance, motion to revoke probation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Patrick Eugene Walker, 53, of Fort Worth was arrested Jan. 24 by BTPD: assault on family/household member, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, driving while license is invalid.

Mary Whitaker Boyd, 58, of Llano was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Ross Dale Corker, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 25 by CSPD: displaying a fictitious license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 26 on $2,000 in bonds.

Mark Leland Crew, 65, of Hoover’s Valley was arrested Jan. 25 by MFPD: parole violation.

Christian Parker Downs, 29, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Roger Dale Dunlap, 39, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Lee Anthony Garcia, 26, of Georgetown was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate-assault on a family/household member, motion to adjudicate-theft of a firearm, motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance.

Yaraith Hernandez-Ramos, 39, of Austin was arrested Jan. 25 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Jan. 26 to ICE.

Joshua Allen Nobles, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Robin Renee Carson, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 26 by CSPD: possession of a dangerous drug, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Jan. 27 on $3,000 in bonds.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 27, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

John Arnold McDowell, 48, of Dickinson was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry Dee Robertson, 18, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 26 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 27 on $2,500 bond.

Jeannette Negrete Silva, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO: prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Christian Alexander Wade, 21, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 26 by BPD: criminal mischief.

Shaun Michael Dilworth, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 27 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, assault causing bodily injury, terroristic threat of family/household member.

Zachery Scott Lerma, 29, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 27 by BPD: criminal mischief.

Shawnee Rae Perle, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 27 by GSPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-possession of a dangerous drug.

David Joseph Raabe, 28, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 27 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Celestino Justin Rojas, 41, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 27 by CSPD: illegal dumping.

Cody Rahe White, 39, of Johnson City was arrested Jan. 27 by CSPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to appear/bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Willie Clyde Williams III, 43, of Briggs was arrested Jan. 27 by BCSO: terroristic threat of a family/household member.