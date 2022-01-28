Brisket fundraiser to help Granite Shoals woman battling cancer

Granite Shoals first responders are selling ready-to-eat briskets to benefit resident Michelle Hyman and her family as she battles cancer. Courtesy photo

The Granite Shoals Police Officer’s Association and the Granite Shoals Fire Rescue Auxiliary are selling ready-to-eat briskets at $150 each now until they’re gone as a fundraiser for resident Michelle Hyman.

The announcement was made on social media.

Hyman has Stage 4 breast cancer. Her husband, Charles, had asked for help on how to run a fundraiser, and the two organizations answered the call.

“They have unpaid medical bills insurance doesn’t cover,” said association President John Ortis, a captain in the police department. “One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward the family. We’re trying to get this done as quickly as we can for her peace of mind to ensure those bills get paid.”

A $2,000 donation from James Engbarth of Iron Star Plumbing covered the cost of meat from H-E-B. Each brisket is 13-16 pounds and will be flavored using 5-C Smokehouse barbecue seasonings by the Campbell Brothers. Tim Campbell is the Granite Shoals fire chief, and Johnny Campbell is the executive director of Marble Falls Area EMS, which serves Granite Shoals.

“These are traditional Texas briskets cooked over an open fire and smoked low and slow,” Ortis said. “Anyone who’s had one of our briskets knows.”

They’ll be ready for pickup at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Granite Shoals Police Station, 410 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Each brisket comes with storage directions.

The grillers might have two more briskets, in addition to the 28 they’re currently selling. If so, that announcement will be made on the police department’s social media, and people will be able to bid on them.

Those wanting to make a monetary donation to help cover the fundraiser costs or to the family may contact Ortis at 830-596-3337 or Sgt. Chad Taliaferro at 512-715-2284.

A GoFundMe account also has been created for Hyman.

Just about everyone associated with the fundraiser has a loved one who has suffered from cancer, so it’s personal for them, Ortis said.

“The goal is that every bit goes to the Hyman family,” he said. “It’s something that runs deep and is dear to us. We want to go above and help. We’re going to do our part.”

