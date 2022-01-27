Support Community Press

John Arthur Martinez to perform at Marble Falls VFW fundraiser

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
John Arthur Martinez

Local singer-songwriter John Arthur Martinez (foreground) will perform at a fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Join Highland Lakes musician John Arthur Martinez and members of the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 for an evening of live music, dancing, and fun. The ticketed event is 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the post, 1001 Veterans Ave.

“The community is invited to have some fun and help support veterans and their families in need,” post representatives wrote in a statement.

Tickets are $10 per person and will be sold at the door or in advance by calling the post at 830-693-2261. Enjoy light snacks and a cash bar. All ages are welcome to attend.

Event proceeds will be used to assist local veterans.  

Visit the post’s Facebook page for more information. 

DailyTrib.com

