Helping Center’s refrigerated truck expands access to fresh produce

11 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
The Helping Center of Marble Falls Executive Director Sam Pearce

The Helping Center of Marble Falls Executive Director Sam Pearce with the facility’s new refrigerated trailer. The trailer gives the food pantry the ability to provide more fresh produce to its clients. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

A new 50-foot-by-10-foot refrigerated trailer now sitting behind The Helping Center of Marble Falls, 1016 Broadway, is a game changer for food pantries and free meal providers in the Highland Lakes.

“The (Central Texas) Food Bank has invested in The Helping Center,” said Sam Pearce, The Helping Center’s executive director. “Every week, they’ll send us fresh produce. Every week, our objective is to deliver fresh produce to all the surrounding partners in town.”

Any organization addressing hunger is encouraged to contact The Helping Center, Pearce said.

The trailer holds 1,000-5,000 pounds of produce. The center built a special concrete pad to hold it. 

The Helping Center is the western hub of the food bank region, a  good location for the truck. 

“We’re in the center of the wheel,” Pearce said. “(Central Texas Food Bank is) using us as the center for all the partners. This is a good thing for our community.”

The only other trailer of its kind involved in this program is located in Belton County, about 60 miles northeast of Burnet County, Pearce said. He is looking forward to hearing from multiple groups and helping them fulfill their roles of addressing hunger in the Highland Lakes. 

Those needing fresh produce may call Pearce at 830-693-5689.

