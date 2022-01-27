Gov. Abbott extends state COVID-19 disaster declaration

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott renewed the state disaster declaration in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which he initially issued March 2020. File photo

On Jan. 22, Gov. Greg Abbott renewed his COVID-19 disaster declaration, a step he first took in March 2020.

In the proclamation, the governor stated that, since the beginning of the pandemic almost two years ago, he has issued a number of executive orders — and suspended many of those — as Texas grapples with COVID-19.

“A state of disaster continues to exist in all counties due to COVID-19,” he said in the proclamation.

An emergency disaster declaration allows the state to employ resources and various responses to the pandemic. It also gives the governor more powers, as described in Texas Government Code Sec. 418.016, in suspending some laws and rules in regard to the pandemic.

“Extending this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that Texas has the resources and flexibility needed to effectively respond to COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement. “To further mitigate the spread of the virus and overcome the challenge, Texans should continue to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if possible.”

Under the disaster declaration, Abbott has previously issued executive orders limiting gatherings, restricting certain businesses, temporarily closing in-person instruction at schools, restricting who could visit long-term care and nursing facilities, and requiring face coverings in certain public situations.

As the state works its way through the pandemic, Abbott has rescinded many of those executive orders.

The governor has come under criticism from multiple parties for his use of executive orders. Some accused him of overstepping his authority, while others said he removed some restrictions too soon. Another criticism is that he stripped local governments, especially school boards, of the ability to protect people during the pandemic as he lifted earlier restrictions.

For more information on the governor’s disaster declaration authority, view Section 418 of the Texas Government Code.

