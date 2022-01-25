$50,000 donation to go toward local efforts to address homelessness

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Community Resource Centers of Texas donated $50,000 to a Transformational Living initiative spearheaded by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network and the Texas Housing Foundation. Staff members and volunteers gathered Jan. 13 at a check-awarding ceremony earlier in January. Courtesy photo

The Community Resource Centers of Texas Inc. recently donated $50,000 to the Transformational Living initiative spearheaded by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network and the Texas Housing Foundation. The money will aid efforts to renovate 24 housing units in Marble Falls into transitional living facilities.

“We are grateful for this partnership and hope to see great things flourish from our work together in the community,” said Lucy Murphy, CRCTX executive director, in a Jan. 13 media release.

The Transformational Living initiative was announced by the Crisis Network in 2021 to address the needs of those experiencing homelessness, including more than 150 students within the Marble Falls Independent School District.

One important piece of the initiative is a partnership with the Texas Housing Foundation to create 24 transitional housing units in the Southwest Village duplex complex.

The CRC donation will provide financial support to both organizations’ efforts.

“We feel honored and humbled to be working alongside the CRC, THF, and local churches and organizations to truly begin breaking generational cycles of poverty in our community,” said Crisis Network Executive Director Kevin Naumann in the media release. “We believe that by working together and cohesively, we can make a much larger impact for the families we serve.”

For more information about the initiative and other community projects, contact the Highland Lakes Crisis Network at 325-423-3662 or info@hlcn.love.

