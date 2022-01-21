Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 14-20, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 14-20, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sommer Alexander-Sorrels, 42, of Round Rock was arrested Jan. 14 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 20 on $50,000 bond.

Marshall Willard Brown, 45, of Austin was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear. Released the same day on $30,000 in bonds.

Travis John Chittim, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Hope Garcia, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 20 on $10,000 bond.

Kirby Alan Jett, 62, of Houston was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released the same day on $15,000 bond.

Devan Miguel Luna, 20, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-minor in possession of alcohol.

Rodolfo Rios-Hernandez, 33, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: commitment-obstruction/retaliation.

Victor Rodriguez-Rangel, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 14 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Jan. 16 on $1,500 bond.

Rene Vazquez-Perez, 23, of Florence was arrested Jan. 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Jan. 15 to ICE.

Daizhaun Wayne Walker, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 14 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 15 on $10,000 in bonds.

David Isaiah Wheeler, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 14 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): theft of property. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jose Margarito Briggs, 24, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 15 by BCSO: not secured by seatbelt-adult driver, no driver’s license. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Jose Garcia-Rebolloso, 45, of Austin was arrested Jan. 15 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 16 on $5,000 bond.

Sandra McGehee, 63, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 15 by MFPD: possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication. Released Jan. 16 on $2,500 in bonds.

Ernesto Jacob Mederos, 19, of Kyle was arrested Jan. 15 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released Jan. 17 on $1,500 bond.

Jason Gene Parmley Sr., 47, of Georgetown was arrested Jan. 15 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance.

James Dean Shaw, 40, of Coupland was arrested Jan. 15 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Luis Alejandro Zelaya, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 15 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault by contact-family violence.

Aldo Almeida-Perez, 48, of Austin was arrested Jan. 16 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Mason Jaymes Cross, 23, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: prohibited weapon. Released Jan. 18 on $10,000 bond.

Diego Hernandez-Castro, 30, of Leander was arrested Jan. 16 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer. Released Jan. 19 to ICE.

Rafael Lerma, 42, of Dripping Springs was arrested Jan. 16 by BPD: violation of bond/protective order. Released Jan. 17 on $2,500 bond.

Walter Molina-Mendoza, 36, was arrested Jan. 16 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Aashish Mooranie, 28, was arrested Jan. 16 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Weston Paul Murray, 25, of New Braunfels was arrested Jan. 16 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jesus Paredes Hernandez, 21, of Round Rock was arrested Jan. 16 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 17 on $10,000 bond.

Luis Pena-Avendano, 35, of Austin was arrested Jan. 16 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Jan. 17 to ICE.

Allyson Yates Pinkerton, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, displaying expired license plates. Released same day after paying fine.

Eddie O’Neal Starks, 57, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 16 by BPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.

Dominick William Ziesemer, 27, of Lamberton, Minnesota, was arrested Jan. 16 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 17 on $5,000 bond.

Alfredo Cruz-Osorio, 44, was arrested Jan. 17 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Jan. 18 to ICE.

Jose Manuel Garcia, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 17 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Jan. 18 on $500 bond.

Diego Hernandez-Castro, 30, of Leander was arrested Jan. 17 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Jorge Jerry Luevanos, 59, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 17 by BPD: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, stalking, possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Michael Shelly, 29, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17 by BPD: accident involving damage to a vehicle, driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 18 on $3,000 in bonds.

Robert Beltran, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 18 by MFPD: failure to appear. Released Jan. 19 on $500 bond.

John William Griffin, 59, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Ray Harvey, 50, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated.

Curtis Shawn Ivison, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 18 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): assault causing bodily injury. Released Jan. 19 on $2,500 bond.

Frank Bell-Kelly, 38, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 19 by BPD: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Nathaniel Cavanaugh, 34, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Tony Harvey, 39, of Tow was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.

Dustin Allen Hooten, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: insufficient bond-forgery of a financial instrument, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 20 on $50,000 in bonds.

Domingo Quintero, 48, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 19 by BPD: violation of bond/protective order. Released Jan. 20 on $2,500 bond.

Misty Dawn Rodriguez, 43, of Midland was arrested Jan. 19 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Rocco Bonomo, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of an inhalant/ingestion of volatile chemical, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco.

Arthur Paul Cooper, 40, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 20 by BPD: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

James Randell Price, 36, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 20 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): public intoxication.

Micah James Wagner, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $7,500 in bonds.

Shasta Dawn Young, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 20 by BPD: expired driver’s license, displaying expired license plates.

Eric Shane Zarsky, 42, of Lago Vista was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-forgery of a financial instrument, bond forfeiture-tampering with a government record, bail jumping/failure to appear.