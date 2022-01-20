Marble Falls ISD seeking substitute teachers and bus drivers

The Marble Falls Independent School District is looking to the community to help fill staffing needs caused by COVID-19-related shortages. A list of open positions within the district is available on the employment tab of the district’s website.

The district addressed staffing needs in a Facebook post published Jan. 19.

“Our most immediate need is for school bus drivers and substitute teachers,” the post reads. “While we have other areas that would benefit from additional staff members, we are specifically targeting these two areas, which have had significant impact on all of our campuses.”

Substitute teachers are categorized as on-call positions and usually only work a few days a week. Substitutes are paid per day: $90 for non-certified teachers and $100 for those with state certification.

Bus driving positions are listed under “transportation” on the district’s employment dashboard. Drivers are also categorized as full-time positions. Email hr@mfisd.txed.net for more information on payment and benefits.

“As you consider how you may be able to help, please keep in mind that a benefit of being a bus driver is that it is guaranteed daily work with a nice break in the middle of the day,” the post continued. “For substitute teachers, you don’t have to work every day. You can pick only certain days of the week that you would like to substitute.”

For more information, visit the district website or call 830-693-4357.

