Marble Falls ISD approves boundary adjustment near Lago Vista district

The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a minor adjustment to its eastern boundary line, which borders Lago Vista ISD. The adjustment prevents the districts from having to split between them a portion of the Lakeside at Tessera on Lake Travis housing development.

Action was taken at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“This is not a detachment and annexation, it’s not that much property,” said MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen during the meeting. “This is more about moving a line on a map to accommodate some development taking place between us and one of our neighbors.”

A small portion of the housing development’s land, located east of Marble Falls off of RR 1431, spills into MFISD. By approving the adjustment, families living on several blocks in the development will be able to send their children to nearby schools within Lago Vista ISD instead of Marble Falls schools, all of which are at least a 30-minute drive from the development.

MFISD administration previously presented the board with adjustment and compensation options during a Dec. 3 special meeting.

A compensation agreement for the adjustment was also approved during the meeting.

The district will be paid $500,000 by developers for the adjustment with the first $275,000 installment made in 2022. After that, annual payments of no less than $75,000 will be made until the total is reached.

The item was passed in two motions, one covering the donation agreement and the other approving the boundary adjustment. Both motions were made by Trustee Alex Payson.

Also during the meeting, the board approved the instructional calendar for the 2022-23 school year as well as the purchase of learning materials not to exceed $49,000 from the American Reading Company.

