Horseshoe Bay interim City Manager Jeff Koska takes the job

Horseshoe Bay City Manager Jeff Koska (right) presents a five-year service award to Jules Martin, who is the information technology administrator for the city, during the City Council meeting Jan. 18. Koska was recently hired as city manager. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Ninety-eight days after appointing Jeff Koska as the Horseshoe Bay interim city manager, the City Council removed the interim tag. The decision came at the conclusion of an executive session at the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Koska, who was serving as the utilities director for the city before being named interim city manager, said he is thrilled to take the job, noting that the learning curve was an important one for everyone, including himself.

“The first month was wanting to get it sorted out,” Koska said. “The next two months were putting things in place. I’ve grown into the position to see if I was a good fit for the job.”

The past four months revealed much to many, he said. Councilors needed to see Koska perform the duties of city manager before officially turning over the reins. Koska also needed to see it for himself.

“When I first came to this job, it was a learning experience,” he said. “The more I did this job, the more excited I got about a lot that needs to be done.”

The decision to keep the role came down to three groups of people: the council, city staff members, including department heads, and residents, he said. They all expressed their confidence in his ability to do the job and displayed a willingness to work together for the betterment of the city.

“I have a great staff,” he said. “And God has always walked before me and put me in places I need to be. I feel blessed to be a part of this city and this unique opportunity.”

The directors of each department played a factor in his decision to stay on as city manager, he said. He praised their work ethic, expertise, and approach to their jobs.

“This community has great leadership,” he said. “It makes it easy for me to do this job because of the support I have above me in our City Council and with the department heads. It’s more than a salary or terms — it’s a commitment.”

