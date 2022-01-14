NEW BIZ: Rockstar Beauty Bar offers facials, waxing and more in Granite Shoals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rockstar Beauty Bar owner and operator Kimberly Carver (holding the scissors) recently celebrated the opening of her business with Granite Shoals Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith (left), City Manager Jeff Looney, Police Chief Gary Boshears, Finance Director Russell Martin, and City Secretary Elaine Simpson. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Rockstar Beauty Bar, 102 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals, recently opened with ribbon-cutting fanfare. Owner and operator Kimberly Carver specializes in facials and waxing and will do makeup if people bring their own cosmetics. She also does eyelash perming and brow laminations.

“My jam is facials,” she said.

Those includes blue-light therapy, extractions, and high-frequency anti-aging skincare.

Hard wax and soft wax services are for upper and lower body, face, brows, legs, ears, upper lips, and nose.

Carver previously worked in real estate but decided to go into the skincare business.

“I was laying in bed thinking, ‘I’m going to do something really good for the community,’” she said.

While she works by appointment, Carver is available to people when it’s convenient for them, including early mornings or early evenings.

“I’ll squeeze you in,” she said.

Gift certificates are also available. Visit Rockstar’s website for contact information and more.

jfierro@thepicayune.com