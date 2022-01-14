Support Community Press

Cold front bringing strong winds

18 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

A cold front and strong winds are in the Highland Lakes forecast, according to the National Weather Service. The service issued a wind advisory from midnight through 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, after unseasonably warm temperatures Friday. The area could get overnight wind gusts of up to 59 mph.

Residents should make sure outdoor furniture and other items are secured ahead of the front. 

On Saturday, temperatures likely won’t rise above 50 degrees and winds are expected to range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts nearing 50 mph.

Winds will begin to subside Saturday night; however, the NWS predicts a widespread freeze with temperatures dropping into the mid- to upper 20s by Sunday morning. 

Highs on Sunday should reach the upper 50s. Winds are expected to be in the 10- to 15-mph range with gusts up to 20 mph.

Strong winds along with low humidity and a lack of recent significant rainfall bring an elevated wildfire risk. Residents should refrain from outdoor burning during high winds. Llano County remains under a burn ban

Before conducting any outdoor burning, check with your local fire department or sheriff’s office.

