SUPERINTENDENT’S MESSAGE: Thank a BCISD school board member this month

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees (standing from left) Suzanne Brown (Place 3), Ross Behrens (Place 4), Superintendent Keith McBurnett, Mark Kincaid (Place 7), Robby Robertson (Place 6); (sitting from left) Secretary Earl Foster (Place 1), President Andy Feild (Place 5), and Vice President Angela Moore (Place 2). Photo from burnetcisd.net

For $5 (approximately $115 today), you could have joined President George Washington on Jan. 9, 1793, to observe the first hot-air balloon flight in North America. Joining President Washington in Philadelphia that morning were future presidents John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe along with some 40,000 spectators.

As the first president of the United States, George Washington established precedents for the executive office that have since become customary practice, and he was well known for his interest in a wide variety of scientific and technological developments.

Washington once said: “Leadership is not only having a vision, but also having the courage, the discipline, and the resources to get you there.”

Our nation benefited from his courage and discipline, which helped to make his vision a reality.

January is School Board Recognition Month, and the theme this year is “Rising Above,” reinforced by a graphic of a hot-air balloon. Vision was critical to the founding of our nation, and the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees’ vision for the district is critical to its success. We are fortunate to have school board members who provide outstanding leadership and vision for BCISD. Our shared vision is BCISD will craft an inspiring future for each student who embodies spirit, pride, and honor.

Serving on the school board with a focus on educating children is a complex, demanding responsibility: ensuring that schools are available, qualified teachers are in place, buildings are safe, and resources are provided. It’s a responsibility that our board members generously accept. They commit to read reports, learn the laws, understand the community’s needs, set thoughtful goals, and wisely handle the district’s financial resources.

But it isn’t just a simple commitment. Serving as a board member means going through an election and making difficult decisions for the district, its employees, and its children. It means being available to hear from concerned parents in the grocery store, at the game, or over the backyard fence. It means committing to the time it takes to do the job right. And, in Texas, there is no pay for school board members and there are required training requirements, creating further demands on their time.

Fortunately, in our community, caring adults have signed on for the responsibility and hard work of making our schools the best they can be. They immerse themselves in learning what they need to know to make good decisions that will provide for students, from the very youngest to the graduating senior.

Please join me in thanking the BCISD Board of Trustees comprised of President Andy Feild, Vice President Angela Moore, Secretary Earl Foster, and Trustees Robby Robertson, Suzanne Brown, Mark Kincaid and Ross Behrens. Take a moment to recognize these local trustees and say thank you for the work they are doing on your behalf.

This column was written by BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett.