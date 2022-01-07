GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 10

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Jan. 10

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

COVID-19 response, including the Llano County Emergency Declaration and report on information received from the governor and the Llano County Health Authority.

discussion of the Llano County Library System, including the suspension of the OverDrive service.

discussion and possible action on dissolving the current Llano County Library Advisory Board and creating a newly restructured advisory board along with establishing rules, bylaws, chairman, and other duties

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

First floor of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding the approval to apply and sign the resolution for the victim coordinator and liaison for the Victim Assistance, General Victim Assistance Direct Services Program

possible approval of accepting a $50,000 donation to the VetRide program.

discussion and possible approval of appointing Bucky Brady and Pam McGregor to the Emergency Services District No. 3 board

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The agenda had not been posted as of publication time. Visit the city’s agenda and meeting minutes webpage for details when available.

