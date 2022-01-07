Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 10

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Jan. 10

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

First floor of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action regarding the approval to apply and sign the resolution for the victim coordinator and liaison for the Victim Assistance, General Victim Assistance Direct Services Program
  • possible approval of accepting a $50,000 donation to the VetRide program.
  • discussion and possible approval of appointing Bucky Brady and Pam McGregor to the Emergency Services District No. 3 board

Granite Shoals City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The agenda had not been posted as of publication time. Visit the city’s agenda and meeting minutes webpage for details when available. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

