Burnet Fire Department offering $25 rapid test for COVID-19

With COVID-19 testing difficult to come by, the Burnet Fire Department has launched a testing site at its facility, 2002 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet. The $25 tests are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday without an appointment.

You can pay with cash or credit card. Officials ask that you bring the exact amount of cash.

When arriving at the fire station, call 512-756-2662 option 0, and a staff member will come out to your vehicle to assist you.

The site is using a BD Veritor System for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Call the fire department at 512-756-2662 for more information about its testing.

To find other COVID-19 testing sites, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services’ testing information webpage.

