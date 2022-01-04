Trust Initiative public meeting Jan. 12

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes Crisis Network Treasurer Bob Rogers shared details of the Trust Initiative with the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees on Dec. 13. The Crisis Network is hosting its first public meeting for the initiative from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle. Facebook Live screen capture

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network hosts its first public Trust Initiative meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the Marble Falls Independent School District Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle.

The Trust Initiative is one of the network’s newest projects and is meant to establish a community-wide vision centered on knowing, listening, and caring for one another. Network representatives have attended several government meetings seeking endorsements and signatures on a public resolution, including a successful presentation to the Burnet County Commissioners Court in December.

According to a Dec. 28 update sent out by the Crisis Network, the goal of the Jan. 12 meeting is to create “a productive dialogue that will take a vision of Trust: Knowing one another, Listening to one another, and Caring for one another and turn it into some practical, community-wide strategies and action steps.”

The network hopes to facilitate a conversation by bringing together “community influencers” representing local business, government, religion, education, media, arts/entertainment, and family.

Those interested in learning more about the initiative can visit the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Community Trust Initiative webpage.

