Trust Initiative public meeting Jan. 12
The Highland Lakes Crisis Network hosts its first public Trust Initiative meeting from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the Marble Falls Independent School District Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle.
The Trust Initiative is one of the network’s newest projects and is meant to establish a community-wide vision centered on knowing, listening, and caring for one another. Network representatives have attended several government meetings seeking endorsements and signatures on a public resolution, including a successful presentation to the Burnet County Commissioners Court in December.
According to a Dec. 28 update sent out by the Crisis Network, the goal of the Jan. 12 meeting is to create “a productive dialogue that will take a vision of Trust: Knowing one another, Listening to one another, and Caring for one another and turn it into some practical, community-wide strategies and action steps.”
The network hopes to facilitate a conversation by bringing together “community influencers” representing local business, government, religion, education, media, arts/entertainment, and family.
Those interested in learning more about the initiative can visit the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Community Trust Initiative webpage.