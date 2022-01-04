Support Community Press

No 2022 drawdowns for lakes Inks, LBJ, Marble Falls, according to LCRA

19 hours ago | Daniel Clifton
Lake Marble Falls

The Lower Colorado River Authority will not lower any of the pass-through lakes, including Lake Marble Falls, in early 2022. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

Lakeside residents on the three pass-through lakes in the upper part of the Highland Lakes chain shouldn’t expect any drawdowns in early 2022. The Lower Colorado River Authority typically lowers lakes in January and February.

Pass-through lakes include Inks, LBJ, Marble Falls, and Austin. 

The decision was made due to the relatively dry weather conditions, LCRA officials said in a media release. The authority has lowered Inks, LBJ, and Marble Falls within the past four years. Those three lakes are subject to drawdowns if basin conditions allow, generally once every four years. Lakes are lowered so residents can work on docks and other lakeside structures and clear debris from the lakebed around their properties. 

The LCRA last lowered Inks and LBJ in 2020 and Marble Falls in 2019. The authority also lowered Lake Austin in 2017. Lake Austin is managed by the city of Austin, which requested the drawdown.

The LCRA sometimes considers additional drawdowns in certain situations, such as after a flood. 

LCRA officials won’t make any announcement on possible lake lowerings in 2023 until November of this year. Drawdowns typically occur in the January-February timeframe.

For more information on Highland Lakes conditions, visit the LCRA’s water webpage

Daniel Clifton

