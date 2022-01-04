Marble Falls man arrested for firing gun toward Meadowlakes homes

Aaron Silguero of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 31 on a deadly conduct charge after he allegedly fired a gun at homes in the Meadowlakes community. Burnet County Jail photo

A 29-year-old man landed in the Burnet County Jail early Dec. 31 after Marble Falls police arrested him for firing a gun toward homes in Meadowlakes.

Aaron Silguero of Marble Falls faces one count of deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly shooting a gun several times just after midnight Dec. 31 from his home in the 1400 block of Trinity Street in the Pecan Valley area. Pecan Valley is adjacent to Meadowlakes.

At about 12:15 a.m. that Friday, a Marble Falls police officer heard what he believed were several gunshots from a semi-automatic weapon, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit. As he was following the sound, a resident reported hearing gunfire coming from Pecan Valley. Another caller reported a suspicious person running toward the Meadowlakes entrance.

The officer checked with the Meadowlakes gate guard, who said no one matching the suspect’s description had entered the gate. The officer searched the Pecan Valley area on foot and came across a man standing on the porch of a home in the 1400 block of Trinity Street.

The man first told the officer he had heard gunshots coming from Meadowlakes. As the officer was leaving the home, he noticed empty shell casings on the lawn. The officer detained the suspect, identified as Silguero. The man also was in possession of a firearm, according to the affidavit.

The officer received information that a nearby resident had caught the incident on video. He reviewed the video, according to the affidavit, and observed the suspect in his own front yard. The officer also spotted muzzle flashes coming from the front yard in the video, “indicating the gun was being shot towards some residences located in Meadowlakes.”

The officer did not see any buildings struck by bullets, which could have led to a felony charge.

Silguero was charged with misdemeanor deadly conduct and public intoxication. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail and released later the same day on $10,500 in bonds. A conviction on a Class A misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.

daniel@thepicayune.com