Tickets on sale for Candlelight Ranch cook-off and car show

Contestants tried 'bribing' the judges during the 2019 Chili Cook-off and Car Show hosted by Candlelight Ranch. Tickets for the nonprofit’s fifth annual event, scheduled for noon to 3:30 p.m. March 6 at the ranch, 6408 Muleshoe Bend Trail in Marble Falls, are on sale now. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Gather for a day of delicious food, vintage cars, and more during the fifth annual Chili Cook-off and Car Show hosted by Candlelight Ranch. Tickets for the event, which is noon to 3:30 p.m. March 6 at the ranch, 6408 Muleshoe Bend Trail in Marble Falls, are now available for purchase online.

“(We’d love for) everyone to come out, taste some amazing chili, view some classic cars and hot rods, listen to live music and check out the magic of Candlelight Ranch,” Development Director Tara Gray wrote in a statement.

Tickets are $25 each or $75 for a family four-pack.

Event proceeds go toward yearly programs hosted by the nonprofit organization, which offers hands-on, nature-based programs to children with special needs, families, and U.S. military veterans across Central Texas.

In the cook-off, teams compete for titles such as People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice, Best Theme, and Most Unique. This year’s competitors include teams from restaurants and organizations such as Texas Oven Co., Tacodeli, and Blue Corn Harvest.

Cook-off winners will be announced after each pot of chili is tested by judges, including Alex Payson, owner of Numinous Coffee Roasters in Marble Falls; Travis County Commissioner Ann Howard; and Doug Lions, former professional football player for the Detroit Lions.

Attendees can check out a variety of classic cars and vote on their favorites in the People’s Choice category. The event also features zipline rides, live music by local artists, and a Super Silent Auction.

For more information or to learn about other upcoming events and programs, visit the Candlelight Ranch website.

