Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 22-29, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 22-29, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Marco Anthony Armendariz, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 22 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): theft of firearm, unlawfully carrying weapon. Released Dec. 23 on $10,000 in bonds.

Destin Ramon Luna, 18, of Liberty Hill was arrested Dec. 22 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Released Dec. 23 on $25,000 bond.

Joseph Levi Melton, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 22 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): theft of property, possession of controlled substance. Released Dec. 25 on $40,000 in bonds.

Christian Alexander Wade, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 22 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): criminal mischief, terroristic threat.

Clayton Michael West, 39, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 22 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $500 bond.

Brandy Ann Henry, 49, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 23 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates. Released Dec. 24 on $10,000 bond.

Ryan Anthony Marshall, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 23 by GSPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, expired license plate/registration, failure to stop, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal turn, operating all-terrain vehicle on public roadway, driving while license is invalid.

Christopher Mick, 45, of Kempner was arrested Dec. 23 by BCSO: making firearm accessible to child-death/serious bodily injury. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Denise Angelina Sims, 47, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 23 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, expired driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 27 on $1,500 in bonds.

Geordan Eugene Strain, 28, of Fort Worth was arrested Dec. 23 by BCSO: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 24 on $1,500 in bonds.

Kyle Norman Wallace, 62, of Beeville was arrested Dec. 23 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 24 on $2,500 bond.

Oliver Jonathan Williams, 27, of Austin was arrested Dec. 23 by DPS: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.

Amber Laraine Leach, 38, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 24 by BPD: speeding. Released Dec. 25 on $250 bond.

Paul Bryant Pringle, 47, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 24 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Luis Sanchez-Trujillo, 20, was arrested Dec. 24 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Dec. 27 to ICE.

Nicole Lee Downey, 31, of Austin was arrested Dec. 25 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. Released Dec. 27 to outside agency.

Tabytha Danielle Hensley, 33, of Austin was arrested Dec. 25 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, theft, tampering with government record. Released Dec. 27 to outside agency.

Michael Wesley Jones, 49, of Cherokee was arrested Dec. 25 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance. Released Dec. 26 on $11,000 in bonds.

Natalye Lopez-Escobar, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 25 by MFPD: displaying expired license plates, no driver’s license, public intoxication. Released Dec. 26 on $750 in bonds.

James Koty Reese, 43, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 25 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates. Released Dec. 27 after laying out fine.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Sanchez, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 25 by GSPD: indecency with a child-sexual contact. Released Dec. 29 on $100,000 in bonds.

Teresa Kaye Toeppich, 49, of Llano was arrested Dec. 25 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shaun Paul Worley, 45, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 25 by BCSO: burglary of a building, felony driving while intoxicated.

Maria Luis Camacho-Camacho, 30, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested Dec. 26 by BCSO: speeding, no driver’s license. Released Dec. 27 after laying out fine.

Esidro Enrique Arce, 26, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 27 by MFPD: motion to adjudicate-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Calep Ehuan-Damian, 41, of Taylor was arrested Dec. 27 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Dec. 29 to ICE.

Aaron Dean Inman, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 27 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ryder James Jolly, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, speeding, failure to appear.

Brandy Nicole Ortiz, 35, of Austin was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO: tampering with government record, theft of property.

Ruben Ray Robles, 61, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 27 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention.

Freddy Solis, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 27 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while license is invalid, displaying expired license plates, expired driver’s license.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 26, of Round Rock was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of controlled substance.

Travis Dean Wimberley, 28, of Llano was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO: SRA-indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Ashley Nicole Alexander, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28 by Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): failure to maintain financial responsibility, unsafe speed, no driver’s license, expired commercial motor vehicle inspection certificate, failure to appear. Released Dec. 29 on personal recognizance.

Harley Grayson Avery, 17, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 28 by BPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Abraham Moses Garner, 28, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 28 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Tabytha Danielle Hensley, 33, of Austin was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: theft.

Stuart James Maue, 28, of Venus was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Stephan Murphy, 63, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 29 on $25,000 in bonds.

Roger Ortiz, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 28 by BPD: no driver’s license, changing lane when unsafe, possession of controlled substance, failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to control speed.

Angel Sanchez-Arroyo, 19, was arrested Dec. 28 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Dec. 29 to ICE.

Freddy Solis, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28 by CSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,750 in bonds.

Justin Blake Fowler, 23, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 29 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jeremiah Alan James, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 29 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexis Briann McFarland, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO: minor in possession of alcohol, failure to appear, burglary of building.