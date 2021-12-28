TXB convenience store in Cottonwood Shores closer to construction

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Construction on the TXB Market and Fuel Center in Cottonwood Shores is ‘moving full steam ahead’ with completion slated for fall 2022. The convenience store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Courtesy image

TXB has applied for building permits to begin construction of a Market and Fuel Center in Cottonwood Shores, City Administrator J.C. Hughes told the City Council at its Dec. 16 meeting. It’s expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

The permits and convenience store plans have been sent to the city’s inspection company.

“(TXB is) moving full steam ahead,” Hughes said. “Normally, it takes eight or nine months of construction from start to finish. They’ll do actual construction in the next couple of months. If there are no delays, in September is when we’d have a ribbon cutting.”

TXB announced the Cottonwood Shores location in March. Since then, company officials have been working with the Texas Department of Transportation to put in a deceleration lane at the location, 3702 FM 2147, to allow for safer entry into the store’s parking lot.

Hughes said TXB has been doing water and utility work at the location and showed the council an illustration of what the store would look like with with a covered, outdoor seating area. He said it’s his understating the location will include a full-service grill.

The TXB Fuel and Market Center will have 16 gas pumps with unleaded, diesel, and ethanol-free marine fuel. Store officials said the plan also includes two fast-charge electric vehicle-charging stations.

“It’s a beautiful addition and major addition to Cottonwood Shores that’ll be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Hughes said.

