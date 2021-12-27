What to know before the fuse glows: Check with city regarding fireworks use

Under Texas state law, fireworks season is open for the New Year’s Day celebration, but with limits.

Most cities in the Highland Lakes ban the use of fireworks within city limits. According to the city of Burnet, someone caught using fireworks within its municipality can face a Class C misdemeanor and a fine of $500 to $2,000.

The state of Texas allows cities to decide whether to allow the sale, possession, and use of fireworks within their communities.

If a person lives inside a city and they have questions about fireworks, they need to check with the fire department or city office.

The city of Granite Shoals has opened a small window for New Year’s Eve revelers. Under an ordinance councilors approved during the summer, fireworks are allowed in the city limits from 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, unless a burn ban is in place. If anyone lights fireworks at any other time, they are in violation of the ordinance.

Outside of incorporated cities, the sale and use of fireworks is mostly allowed. Some property owner or homeowner associations might limit the use of fireworks as part of their covenants.

If someone suspects the illegal use of fireworks within their city, they can contact their local police department by non-emergency numbers. Those include:

• Marble Falls Police Department — 830-693-3611

• Horseshoe Bay Police Department — 830-598-2633

• Burnet Police Department — 512-756-6404

• Granite Shoals Police Department — 830-598-4818

• Cottonwood Shores Police Department — 830-693-1410

If it is a true emergency, then call 9-1-1.

Officials also ask those who can legally use fireworks and choose to do so to remember their neighbors and pets. Some people and animals have adverse reactions to loud sounds such as fireworks.

If you are going to use fireworks, be sure to do so safely and have a phone handy in case of an emergency.

Other safety tips from Marble Falls Fire Marshal Thomas Crane include:

Children should always have an adult with them.

Never use fireworks indoors.

Never light them close to other people, houses, or any flammable liquid. Stand a minimum of 40 to 50 feet away.

Only light one device at a time.

Never hold them in your hand to fire.

Always have a fire extinguisher or waterhose nearby.