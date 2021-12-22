Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 17-21, 2021

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 17-21, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Pete Renteria Jr., 49, of Houston was arrested Dec. 17 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): speeding, driving while license is invalid, expired license plate/registration. Released same day on $750 in bonds.

Joel James Reynolds, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 17 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): assault by contact-family violence, theft, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on $86,000 in bonds.

April Marie Rodriguez, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17 by MFPD: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Joshawa Carmen Saugstad, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 17 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while license is invalid, failure to appear, failure to stop at designated point, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 18 on $6,000 in bonds.

Rocco Bonomo, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco. Released same day on $31,000 in bonds.

Brandon William Klinkiewicz, 19, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 18 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): violation of driver’s license restriction, robbery.

Jesus Guillermo Limon Jr., 35, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 19 on $1,500 bond.

Lee Alan Stahr, 62, of Round Mountain was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Dec. 21 on $5,100 in bonds.

Samuel Villarreal III, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Yolanda Brown, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 19 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $50,000 in bonds.

Felipe Calzada, 39, of Center was arrested Dec. 19 by MFPD: surety surrender-possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-evading arrest/detention. Released Dec. 20 on $8,000 in bonds.

Christopher Lee Hays, 45, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Stephen Aaron Hopkins, 31, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 19 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 20 on personal recognizance.

Julie Ann Talamantez, 47, of Tow was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, driving while license is invalid.

Shaunn Dylan Wyatt, 22, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 19 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 20 on $1,500 bond.

Gary Dwayne Nolan, 48, of Del Valle was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: speeding.

Jerry David Pafford, 66, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 20 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid.

Jesse Daniel Savage II, 29, of Goldthwaite was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Robby Lynn Bolen, 50, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 21 by BCSO: assault.

Casey Wade Louderman, 25, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 21 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, bail jumping/failure to appear, probation violation-enticement of child through use of the internet/other communication device.

Toni Renee Odom, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 21 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, violation of promise to appear, failure to yield the right of way. Released same day on $2,000 in bonds.

Steven Antonio Silva, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 21 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to appear, expired registration.

Robert Dale Whitwell, 51, of Richmond was arrested Dec. 21 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated.