Jobless rate for Burnet and Llano counties lower than state average

Unemployment rates within the Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area’s region are continuing to drop, according to a media release from the organization. The area’s unadjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent in November, a 0.2 percent decrease when compared to the previous month.

WSRCA is made up of nine counties, including Burnet, Llano, Blanco, Williamson, and Hays. The jobless rate has decreased for five consecutive months within the area.

The unemployment rate is currently 3.1 percent in Burnet County and 4.4 percent in Llano County. Both rates are lower than the state’s 4.5 percent.

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area aids communities by providing employment opportunities, individual training, and career advancement for residents. Programs available to those in the Highland Lakes include the newly launched Rural Healthcare Initiative, which aims to increase the number of healthcare workers in the area, and the PATHS for Texas initiative, which offers free online training for those in the customer service industry.

