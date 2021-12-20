Granite Shoals ordinance remains in place to allow New Year’s Eve fireworks

After reviewing the Granite Shoals fireworks ordinance approved last summer, the City Council renewed its support by vote without changes during its regular meeting Dec. 14 — just in time to clarify the rules before New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks are allowed in the city limits from 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, unless a burn ban is in place. If anyone lights fireworks at any other time, they are in violation of the ordinance.

“If there is a problem, folks need to call the police department,” City Manager Jeff Looney said. “Don’t wait until after the event is over to complain. Call if there’s a violation of the ordinance, and we’ll deal with it.”

The original ordinance was approved June 22 to mark specific hours for fireworks before the Fourth of July holiday. Staff intended to bring the ordinance back for review sometime after July 4, Looney said.

“The reason was to reassess how it was done,” he said. “Also, to give citizens an opportunity to voice their opinions. We agreed to put it on the agenda (in December), and the council decided they didn’t want to change it.”

Both the police and fire departments reviewed the ordinance and voiced support for it.

