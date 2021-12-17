Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 20

2 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Burnet County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting 

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action regarding memberships to the Association of Rural Communities in Texas 
  • discussion and possible action issuing RFQs for administrative plan writing services related to the CDBG-MIT Local Hazard Mitigation Plans program 
  • disucssion and possible action reappointing Steve Tatom to Emergency Services District No. 3 

Meadowlakes City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlake

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action regarding Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and related construction
  • discussion and possible action authorizing the mayor and/or city manager to apply to the Texas Department of Transportation for a Transportation Selective Enforcement grant
  • briefing from Burnet Central Appraisal District regarding the possible construction of a new office building

