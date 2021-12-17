GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 20
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action regarding memberships to the Association of Rural Communities in Texas
- discussion and possible action issuing RFQs for administrative plan writing services related to the CDBG-MIT Local Hazard Mitigation Plans program
- disucssion and possible action reappointing Steve Tatom to Emergency Services District No. 3
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discussion and possible action regarding Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and related construction
- discussion and possible action authorizing the mayor and/or city manager to apply to the Texas Department of Transportation for a Transportation Selective Enforcement grant
- briefing from Burnet Central Appraisal District regarding the possible construction of a new office building