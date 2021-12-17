Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 10-16, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 10-16, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joseph Marvel Aplon IV, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 10 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): criminal trespass, criminal mischief. Released Dec. 13 on $3,000 in bonds.

Brandon Michael Thomas Dehart, 24, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): indecency with a child-exposes.

Casey Jasper Elderkin, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Isaac Daniel Gonzales, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: harassment of public servant, assault on public servant.

Kaitlyn Donna Hopper, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: theft of service. Released Dec. 11 on $15,000 bond.

Jacob Andrew Jones, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Melanie Ann Kalbaugh, 42, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: theft of property. Released Dec. 11 on $2,000 in bonds.

Jesse Robert Leppert, 40, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 10 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault by contact-family violence. Released Dec. 14 on personal recognizance.

Matthew Montez, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 10 by CSPD: criminal trespass, criminal mischief. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Rishhi Patel, 20, of Austin was arrested Dec. 10 by CSPD: reckless driving. Released Dec. 11 on $500 bond.

Brian Patrick Penfield, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 10 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon-prohibited places. Released Dec. 11 on $10,000 bond.

Ryan Stuart Powell, 33, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cody Keith Richter, 29, of Luling was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Jeremy Daniel Ross, 41, of Cedar Park was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

John Charles Terry, 44, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): bench warrant.

David Timothy Carpenter, 25, of Austin was arrested Dec. 11 by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): public intoxication, violation of rules of conduct in park. Released Dec. 12 on $1,000 in bonds.

Trey Darius Foster, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): purchase/furnish alcohol to a minor, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage, failure to control speed. Released Dec. 14 on $5,000 in bonds.

Clarence Nicholas-Allen Short, 42, of Austin was arrested Dec. 11 by CSPD: possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of controlled substance.

Israel Suarez-Zavala, 22, of Montclair, California, was arrested Dec. 11 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Dec. 12 to ICE.

Bryce Robert Barron, 25, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 12 by MFPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 13 on $1,000 in bonds.

Melissa Guadalupe Cano-Muruato, 21, of El Paso was arrested Dec. 12 by Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): accident involving damage to a vehicle. Released Dec. 13 on $2,500 bond.

Chad Richard Elderkin, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 12 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $7,000 in bonds.

Rodolfo Julian-Longino, 41, was arrested Dec. 12 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Dec. 13 to ICE.

Arthur Delbert Keese, 40, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 12 by BPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 13 on $3,000 in bonds.

Charles Brandon Moody, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 12 by CSPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, secure execution doc receipt, theft of property. Released Dec. 13 on $22,500 in bonds.

Paulina Mora-Chacon, 22, of Mexico City, Mexico, was arrested Dec. 12 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Dec. 13 to ICE.

Jose Serrano-Ramos, 29, was arrested Dec. 12 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Dec. 13 to ICE.

Ashly Laurine Thompson, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 12 by CSPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Dec. 13 on personal recognizance.

Jill Shannon Amundson, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 13: possession of controlled substance. Released Dec. 16 on $40,000 bond.

Jobena Marie McClimon, 60 of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: commitment-evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Vance Wayne Pass, 49 of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Roger Dale Rainwater, 62, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: homicide.

Andres Castillo-Carballo, 22, of Austin was arrested Dec. 14 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Dec. 15 to ICE.

Tina Marie Garza, 37, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Sammi Renee Gunnels, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 15 on $3,000 bond.

Melissa Lynne Kelley, 35, of Johnson City was arrested Dec. 14 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released same day on $6,500 in bonds.

Randell Thomas Lively, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14 by CSPD: no valid driver’s license, failure to appear. Released Dec. 15 on $500 in bonds.

Kristi Lanell McEachern, 38, of Liberty Hill was arrested Dec. 14 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, theft by check. Released same day on $11,500 in bonds.

Whitney Rae Russell, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 26, of Round Rock was arrested Dec. 14 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, disregarding no passing zone, driving while license is invalid, violation of promise to appear, public intoxication, failure to appear.

Jessica Bonnett, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: abandon/endanger child. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Deamontae Lindsey-Jones, 28, of San Antonio was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: false drug test manufacture/delivery of substance. Released Dec. 16 on $1,500 bond.

Jorge Miranda II, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 15 by MFPD: criminal mischief, criminal trespass.

Kendell Ray North, 41, of Fort Worth was arrested Dec. 15 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 42, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BPD: theft of mail.

Triston Nicholas Tschirhart, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: parole violation, possession of controlled substance.

Tabytha Marie Whisnant, 27, of Boosier City, Louisiana, was arrested Dec. 15 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Rene Anthony Garza, 30, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: surety surrender-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ty Adam Gilliam, 38, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kelly Rebecca Green, 47, of Tow was arrested Dec. 16 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Christopher Dewayne Mattox, 35, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 16 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Monzon Jr., 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 16 by CSPD: expired or no license plates/registration, failure to appear, expired driver’s license.

Joel James Reynolds, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 16 by GSPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Clint R. Valentine, 48, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was arrested Dec. 16 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Elise Nicole Wehbe, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 16 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.