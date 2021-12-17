Burnet and Llano counties finalize March 1 primary election lineups

With Republican and Democratic primary filing periods closed, Highland Lakes voters now know who is seeking their party’s nomination for county races.

Prospective candidates had until Friday, Dec. 13, to file with their county party chairs to be considered for the March 1, 2022, primaries.

According to the party chairs for the Burnet County Democratic Party and Llano County Democratic Party, no Democrat filed to run in local races.

The following Republican candidates filed for the March 1 primary in Burnet County:

County Judge — Doak Field and incumbent James Oakley

County Court at Law — Cody Henson and Angela Dowdle (open seat)

District Clerk — incumbent Casie Walker

County Clerk — Sara Ann Luther and Vicinta Stafford (open seat)

County Treasurer — incumbent Karrie Crownover

Precinct 2 County Commissioner — incumbent Damon Beierle

Precinct 4 County Commissioner — incumbent Joe Don Dockery and Harold A. Hudson Jr.

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace — incumbent Roxanne Nelson

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace — incumbent Lisa Whitehead

Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace — incumbent Jane Marie Hurst and Jeff Sellers

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace — incumbent Debra Bindseil

Llano County Republicans filing for the primary are:

County Judge — incumbent Ron Cunningham

District Clerk — Ashley N. Inge (open seat)

County Clerk — incumbent Marci Hadeler

County Treasurer — Cheryl Regmund (open seat)

County Surveyor — incumbent John Ables

Precinct 2 County Commissioner — incumbent Linda Raschke

Precinct 4 County Commissioner — incumbent Jerry Don Moss

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace — incumbent Beatrice “Bebe” Rocha and Marquis Cantu

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace — incumbent Maureen Riggs

Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace — incumbent Deb Edwards

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace — Lisa Simpson, James Decker, Brian Scoggins, and William Koch (open seat)

Precinct 1 Constable — incumbent Gary Silver

A number of state and federal races with ties to the Highland Lakes will be on the March primary ballot.

On the Republican side, the candidates are:

U.S. Representative District 31 (includes Burnet County) — incumbent John Carter, Mike Williams, Abhiram Garapati

U.S. Representative District 11 (includes Llano County) — incumbent August Pfluger

State Board of Education District 10 (includes Burnet and Llano counties) — Tom Maynard

State Senator District 24 (includes Burnet and Llano counties) — Pete Flores, Raul Reyes, and Lamar Lewis

State Representative District 19 (includes Burnet County) — Justin Berry, Nubia Devine, Ellen Troxclair, and Perla Hopkins

State Representative District 53 (includes Llano County) — Wesley “Wes” Virdell and incumbent Andrew S. Murr

424th Judicial District Judge (includes Burnet and Llano counties) — incumbent Evan Clay Stubbs

On the Democratic side, the candidates are:

State Senator District 24 (includes Burnet and Llano counties) — Kathy Jones-Hospod and Jeremy Kohlwes

State Representative District 19 (includes Burnet County) — Pam Baggett

State Representative District 53 (includes Llano County) — Joe P. Herrera

According to the Texas Secretary of State website, no Democrats have filed for U.S. representative Districts 11 and 31, State Board of Education District 10, or 424th Judicial District Judge.

The state parties have until Friday, Dec. 17, to certify state and federal candidates. Check the SOS Candidate Information webpage for more information and updates.

Other important dates for the March 1 primaries are:

Jan. 31, 2022 — last date to register to vote in the March 1 primaries

Feb. 18, 2022 — last date to apply for ballot by mail

Feb. 14-25, 2022 — early voting for March 1 primaries

March 1, 2022 — Primary Election Day

