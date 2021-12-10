GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 13

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Dec. 13

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action to change or suspend the OverDrive online resource media service for the Llano County Library system

discussion and possible action to move forward with a floodplain study in Rio Llano with Riley Mountain Engineering

discussion and possible action to approve and adopt Llano County Game Room regulations

Burnet CISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving the 2020-21 external audit report

discussion and possible action approving construction documents for Bertram Elementary School

discussion and possible action approving the purchase of classroom furniture for Burnet Middle School

discussion and possible action regarding authorizing the superintendent to hire unfilled professional staff positions from Jan. 1-Aug. 31, 2022

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on the Burnet County Appraisal District Future Facility Plan

discussion and possible action on the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Trust Initiative

discussion and possible action regarding a minor boundary adjustment between Marble Falls ISD and Lago Vista ISD

discussion and possible action regarding a shop truck vehicle purchase

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N Phillip’s Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

