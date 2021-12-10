GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 13
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Dec. 13
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible action to change or suspend the OverDrive online resource media service for the Llano County Library system
- discussion and possible action to move forward with a floodplain study in Rio Llano with Riley Mountain Engineering
- discussion and possible action to approve and adopt Llano County Game Room regulations
Burnet CISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- discussion and possible action approving the 2020-21 external audit report
- discussion and possible action approving construction documents for Bertram Elementary School
- discussion and possible action approving the purchase of classroom furniture for Burnet Middle School
- discussion and possible action regarding authorizing the superintendent to hire unfilled professional staff positions from Jan. 1-Aug. 31, 2022
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action on the Burnet County Appraisal District Future Facility Plan
- discussion and possible action on the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Trust Initiative
- discussion and possible action regarding a minor boundary adjustment between Marble Falls ISD and Lago Vista ISD
- discussion and possible action regarding a shop truck vehicle purchase
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N Phillip’s Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.