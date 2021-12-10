Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 13

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Dec. 13

Llano County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action to change or suspend the OverDrive online resource media service for the Llano County Library system 
  • discussion and possible action to move forward with a floodplain study in Rio Llano with Riley Mountain Engineering 
  • discussion and possible action to approve and adopt Llano County Game Room regulations 

Burnet CISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action approving the 2020-21 external audit report  
  • discussion and possible action approving construction documents for Bertram Elementary School
  • discussion and possible action approving the purchase of classroom furniture for Burnet Middle School 
  • discussion and possible action regarding authorizing the superintendent to hire unfilled professional staff positions from Jan. 1-Aug. 31, 2022 

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on the Burnet County Appraisal District Future Facility Plan
  • discussion and possible action on the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Trust Initiative  
  • discussion and possible action regarding a minor boundary adjustment between Marble Falls ISD and Lago Vista ISD
  • discussion and possible action regarding a shop truck vehicle purchase  

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Granite Shoals City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N Phillip’s Ranch Road, Granite Shoals 

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

