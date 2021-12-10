Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 4-9, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 4-9, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Henry Fry Jr., 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 4 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 5 on $1,000 bond.

Jordan Lee Hernandez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD: violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Sonny Ray Hernandez Jr., 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD: disorderly conduct-indecent exposure, failure to appear. Released Dec. 5 on $1,000 in bonds.

Fernando Jaramillo-Macedo, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 4 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): no driver’s license, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Kyle Rae Kuenemann, 39, of Canyon Lake was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Olegario Mendez, 38, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 4 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 5 on $1,000 bond.

Ryan Kade Strong, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Kanyon Lane Waller, 25, of Gatesville was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Shayna Mariah Blumberg, 28, of Austin was arrested Dec. 5 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying weapon. Released Dec. 6 on $32,500 in bonds.

Joshua Nathaniel Cavanaugh, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, theft of property.

Sean Lewis Cravens, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5 by MFPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

William Kyle Dugan, 32, of Midland was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance.

Christopher Hausman, 22, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5 by GSPD: theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Allison Bingle Holman, 28, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Cain John Kilgore, 25, of Temple was arrested Dec. 5 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Dec. 6 to ICE.

Sergia Penavilleda, 24, of Austin was arrested Dec. 5 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Dec. 6 to ICE.

Andrew Luna Raymond, 32, of Austin was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO: unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of controlled substance.

Kaolonii Nakai Saugstad, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5 by MFPD: failure to yield right of way (private drive), violation of promise to appear. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Timi Beth Shelton, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Courtney Simpson, 22, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5 by GSPD: theft of property.

David Robert Tindle, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5 by MFPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Breece Jeffrey Urbanek, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 5 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): terroristic threat of family/household member. Released Dec. 6 on $5,000 bond.

Michael Scott Andrews, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, failure to appear-fleeing police officer.

Gumercindo Arcadio-Estevez, 46, was arrested Dec. 6 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Dec. 7 to ICE.

Kinsey Lynn Cossey, 38, of Meadowlakes was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Dec. 8 on $50,000 bond.

Emmanuel Hernandez-Marin, 18, was arrested Dec. 6 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Dec. 7 to ICE.

Dustin Allen Hooten, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: SRA-possession of controlled substance, SRA-forgery of financial instrument, possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $42,000 in bonds.

Edward John Manthei, 50, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 6 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): criminal mischief, criminal trespass.

Dakota Shane Matlock, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: speeding.

Jamie Lynn Reynolds, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 6 by GSPD: theft of property. Released Dec. 7 on $1,000 bond.

Thomas Shifflett, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 6 by MFPD: theft of property, criminal trespass.

Camila Torres-Mongelos, 28, of Mexico City, Mexico, was arrested Dec. 6 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Dec. 7 to ICE.

James Robert Allen III, 37, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Raul Collazo Jr., 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 7 by GSPD: capias pro fine-expired driver’s license, possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $6,000 in bonds.

Dylan Harley Plemons, 25, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO: failure to appear-aggravated assault against public servant, failure to appear-evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Juan Carlos Rivera, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 7 by CSPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, expired driver’s license, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of controlled substance.

Ethan Maurice Strong, 21, of Temple was arrested Dec. 7 by CSPD: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Dec. 8 on $50,000 in bonds.

Tina Lynn Uvalle, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO: graffiti pecuniary loss. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Gerardo Bautista Reyes, 33, of Hutto was arrested Dec. 8 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Dec. 9 to ICE.

Nestor Contreras-Torres, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 8 by BPD: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released Dec. 9 on $12,500 in bonds.

Ryan Kenneth Holcomb, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 8 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying weapon, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid.

Sarah Ann Hunt, 35, of Tow was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO: bond revocation-manslaughter, surety surrender-theft of property, bond revocation-criminal negligent homicide, bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Phylicia Lavaughn Riddick, 29, of Copperas Cove was arrested Dec. 8 by MFPD: no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 9 on $500 in bonds.

Haley Nicole Wall, 29, of Cherokee was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO: bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 8 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Travis Harry Wood, 28, of Briarcliff was arrested Dec. 8 by CSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 9 on $5,000 bond.

Shayna Mariah Blumberg, 28, of Austin was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Rustin Scott Bush, 49, of Meadowlakes was arrested Dec. 9 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Berton Ezekiel Gallegos, 52, of Dublin, Texas, was arrested Dec. 9 by BPD: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.

Lindzey Jane Gulliver, 36, of Halletsville was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day on $45,000 in bonds.

Sarah Ann Hunt, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: theft under $100.

Tyler James Stamm, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 9 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Craig Lorene Statler, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 9 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Stewart Weed, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 9 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint.