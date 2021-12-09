Uptick in ticket sales at Marble Falls ice rink

After a short opening weekend and an unusually hot start to the season, ticket sales for the Marble Falls Winter Ice Skating Rink are exceeding last year’s numbers. City Recreation Coordinator Daulton Mobley discussed the first two weeks of sales during a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting Monday, Dec. 6.

“Word’s getting out, and people are enjoying it,” he told meeting attendees. “We’re getting really good feedback.”

The ice rink, located in Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive, near the Walkway of Lights entrance, is open from 5:30-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Tickets are sold online and at the gate. This is the second year the Parks and Recreation Department has contracted for a rink with real ice.

Opening night this year was originally scheduled for Nov. 19 but was postponed until Monday, Nov. 22, as supply chain issues resulted in rink equipment arriving later than planned, Mobley said. Despite the disruption in operating hours, however, ticket sales are up when compared to the previous year.

A total of 2,351 tickets were sold by Dec. 5 with 1,353 sold from Nov. 22-28 and 998 sold from Nov. 29-Dec. 5. In total, ticket sales increased 31 percent when compared to 2020 sales up to that date, Mobley explained.

The department has struggled to staff the rink. Outside of hiring a contract ice rink manager and attendant, the majority of work hours have been covered by city parks maintenance staff.

“Maybe it’s just an odd year, where it’s hard to secure (employees), but we’re going to continue to try to promote this next year to relieve some of our parks maintenance staff,” Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman told commissioners Dec. 6.

Volunteers with area organizations, including from Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes and Smoking for Jesus Ministry, are helping offset hours as rink attendants throughout the remainder of the season, Mobley said.

