Thanks to those who donated to Picayune-KBEY Toy Drive

Musical guest John Arthur Martinez performed at The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive on Dec. 8 at Chevrolet-Buick, 2301 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. Throughout the day, KBEY host Ben Shields (left) interviewed other special guests and kept the community up to date on toy drive progress. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Donations of toys and money piled up at two locations during The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The ninth annual event raised $8,225 in cash and hundreds of toys that will be donated to Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Burnet County Santa’s Helpers, and Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach.

KBEY morning show host Mac McClennahan participated in his first toy drive this year. He commended donors, who might never know the children who received the gifts or see for themselves the joy their donations brought.

“It’s like giving anonymously,” he said. “There’s just something about giving anonymously. It’s like planting a seed. Plant the seed, and it pops out. I know it’s going to happen. You get to help people in ways you might not get to every day.”

KBEY host Ben Shields thanked everyone for continuing to support this important event.

“The Highland Lakes was again in a giving spirit during the Christmas Season,” he said. “Thanks to the charitable acts of our listeners and readers, many children in the Highland Lakes will have presents under the tree Christmas morning. We are grateful to our sponsors and our partnerships with Chevy-Buick of Marble Falls and the Burnet Fire Department.”

The deadline has passed for families living in north Burnet County to apply for toys from these organizations, but people living in south Burnet County still have options.

People can pick up and complete applications for Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids from The Helping Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Volunteers can help sort, sack, and distribute from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Circle Drive.

Those living in Granite Shoals can pick up and complete a Christmas Outreach application at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals, by Wednesday, Dec. 15, and at The Helping Center of Marble Falls, 1016 Broadway. Distribution is Saturday, Dec. 18, at Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View Lane in Granite Shoals. Information on distribution day is available at those locations.

