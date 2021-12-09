Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Thanks to those who donated to Picayune-KBEY Toy Drive

12 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
John Arthur Martinez and KBEY's Ben Shields

Musical guest John Arthur Martinez performed at The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive on Dec. 8 at Chevrolet-Buick, 2301 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. Throughout the day, KBEY host Ben Shields (left) interviewed other special guests and kept the community up to date on toy drive progress. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Donations of toys and money piled up at two locations during The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The ninth annual event raised $8,225 in cash and hundreds of toys that will be donated to Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Burnet County Santa’s Helpers, and Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach.

KBEY morning show host Mac McClennahan participated in his first toy drive this year. He commended donors, who might never know the children who received the gifts or see for themselves the joy their donations brought.

“It’s like giving anonymously,” he said. “There’s just something about giving anonymously. It’s like planting a seed. Plant the seed, and it pops out. I know it’s going to happen. You get to help people in ways you might not get to every day.”

KBEY host Ben Shields thanked everyone for continuing to support this important event.

“The Highland Lakes was again in a giving spirit during the Christmas Season,” he said. “Thanks to the charitable acts of our listeners and readers, many children in the Highland Lakes will have presents under the tree Christmas morning. We are grateful to our sponsors and our partnerships with Chevy-Buick of Marble Falls and the Burnet Fire Department.”

The deadline has passed for families living in north Burnet County to apply for toys from these organizations, but people living in south Burnet County still have options

People can pick up and complete applications for Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids from The Helping Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. Volunteers can help sort, sack, and distribute from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Circle Drive.  

Those living in Granite Shoals can pick up and complete a Christmas Outreach application at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals, by Wednesday, Dec. 15, and at The Helping Center of Marble Falls, 1016 Broadway. Distribution is Saturday, Dec. 18, at Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View Lane in Granite Shoals. Information on distribution day is available at those locations. 

jfierro@thepicayune.com

Jennifer Fierro

See author's posts

Tags:

You Might Like

Marble Falls Fire Rescue delivers Pink Out checks

1 day ago | Brigid Cooley

Service League’s Special Needs Christmas Party returns to full festiveness

1 day ago | DailyTrib.com

Elves for the Elderly and other groups seek volunteers and gifts

2 days ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *