Service League’s Special Needs Christmas Party returns to full festiveness

Highland Lakes Service League member Sara Bouchard handles some face painting fun during the league’s annual Special Needs Christmas Party in Marble Falls on Dec. 3. Courtesy photo

The host of the annual Special Needs Christmas Party, the Highland Lakes Service League, was excited to bring the fun back indoors on Dec. 3. It was a drive-through event last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the party was once again held in the First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls gymnasium.

The Service League has hosted this unique Christmas party for about two decades, bringing together special-needs youths and adults, family members, and caretakers. For some of them, it’s a chance to get reacquainted with friends they might only see once or twice a year.

Volunteers converted the gym and several classrooms into a “festive Christmas wonderland.”

Service League officials said about 190 guests from across the Highland Lakes attended the party. Several volunteers and businesses lent their support. League member Nancy Heerssen and her husband, John Garner, provided a donation so each guest left with a backpack.

Highland Lakes Service League members, including Kay Hales (left), Tasha Fitzgibbons, Barbara Bluhm, and Judy Salvaggio, helped brighten the holiday season of almost 200 people Dec. 3 during the organization’s annual Special Needs Christmas Party in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

One of the regular supporters, Ben Shields of KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, was on hand to provide music, which kept the guests on the dance floor.

Along with food and treats, guests enjoyed craft projects, face painting, and more.

Of course, Santa Claus made an appearance and spent time with each guest, carefully taking down what they wanted for Christmas.

Service League members shared their appreciation for everyone who helped make the annual Special Needs Christmas Party a wonderful experience for the guests.

“We look forward to this event every year,” according to an HLSL statement. “It brings such great joy and blessings to all who support and attend.”

