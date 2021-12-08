Support Community Press

Marble Falls Fire Rescue delivers Pink Out checks

3 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Texas State Director for the Firefighter Cancer Network Curtis Dunn (center) accepts a $5,775 donation from members of Marble Falls Fire Rescue during a City Council meeting Dec. 7. Presenting the Pink Out donation are Marble Falls Fire Rescue's Tim Pierce (left), Capt. Coy Guenter, and Chief Russell Sander (right). Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Marble Falls Fire Rescue presented donation checks to the beneficiaries of Pink Out Marble Falls 2021 during a City Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7. This year’s event, which was Oct. 9 in downtown Marble Falls, raised $5,775 each for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and Operation Heroes Unite.

“I’m overwhelmed with this donation,” said Curtis Dunn, Texas state director for the Firefighter Cancer Network, during the meeting. 

Every year, members of Marble Falls Fire Rescue host Pink Out Marble Falls to raise money through T-shirt sales and event sponsorships for organizations dedicated to helping cancer patients. The Firefighter Cancer Support Network provides mentorship and community for firefighters and their families after they receive a cancer diagnosis. Local nonprofit Operation Heroes Unite throws birthday parties for hospitalized children with cancer. 

This year was especially emotional for the department as two members are battling cancer themselves, Chief Russell Sander told meeting attendees.

“We never thought when we started this that we’d be dealing with it with one of our own, but yet, we do,” Sander said. “I’m very proud of the members of the organization as they really show the example of how to keep moving forward in a difficult battle.” 

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

