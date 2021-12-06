Locals Love Us 2022 tally underway; outside company targets last year’s winners

Voting in the 2022 Locals Love Us contest is over and the ballots are being counted. Winners soon will be notified and given their certificates and stickers for display. An outside company has been soliciting 2021 winners to sell them plaques, warned Victory Media Publisher Mandi Goldsmith. The company is not affiliated with Locals Love Us.

The ballots from the Locals Love Us contest are in and being tallied after voting wrapped up Nov. 30. Winners should be announced soon and will be highlighted in a special publication in early 2022. Meanwhile, an outside company has been contacting last year’s winners to sell them plaques, some costing as much as $199 each.

“These companies do not work with or represent The Picayune and KBEY 103.9 FM, or the parent company, Victory Media,” said Victory Media Publisher Mandi Goldsmith. “If you get an email, phone call, or other type of solicitation urging you to purchase a plaque or similar item with Locals Love Us, make sure the person is one of The Picayune and KBEY 103.9 FM sales staff.”

The sales staff includes Goldsmith, Pat Reeves, Frank Shubert, and Tracy Uschan.

Each year, Highland Lakes residents vote for their favorite places, businesses, organizations, people, and activities in the area as part of Victory Media’s Locals Love Us contest.

“It’s a great chance to highlight the well-deserving people and businesses in our area and say thank you for a job well done,” Goldsmith said. “We developed Locals Love Us to build community and help these folks get the gratitude they deserve. It’s also a great way to get their names out there to visitors looking for the best place to eat, drink, shop, whatever.”

Once the votes are counted, The Picayune and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune sales staff will contact winners to hand out certificates and stickers for display at their businesses and on their desks. These sales representatives will clearly identify themselves as being from The Picayune and KBEY 103.9 FM.

If you have any questions about whether you are talking with the right people about Locals Love Us, contact Goldsmith at 830-693-7152 or mandi@thepicayune.com.