GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 6, 2021
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Dec. 6
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
33rd & 424th Judicial Districts Juvenile Board
1 p.m. regular meeting
Room 15 (Multi-Purpose Meeting Room)
Burnet County Courthouse Annex, 1701 E. Polk St. in Burnet
- discussion and possible action regarding the adoption of the Burnet County Longevity Pay policy
- discussion and possible action on a resolution to allow the Juvenile Board chair to approve routine matters
- discussion and possible action on Juvenile Probation Department updates
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- meeting of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) No. Two Board to elect a vice-chair
- discussion and possible action regarding a request to reconstruct a non-conforming single-family residential use in the Downtown Transition District
- discussion and possible action regarding the city’s allocation of the American Rescue and Recovery Act grant funds