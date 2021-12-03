GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 6, 2021

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Dec. 6

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

33rd & 424th Judicial Districts Juvenile Board

1 p.m. regular meeting

Room 15 (Multi-Purpose Meeting Room)

Burnet County Courthouse Annex, 1701 E. Polk St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding the adoption of the Burnet County Longevity Pay policy

discussion and possible action on a resolution to allow the Juvenile Board chair to approve routine matters

discussion and possible action on Juvenile Probation Department updates

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

meeting of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) No. Two Board to elect a vice-chair

discussion and possible action regarding a request to reconstruct a non-conforming single-family residential use in the Downtown Transition District

discussion and possible action regarding the city’s allocation of the American Rescue and Recovery Act grant funds

