Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 24-Dec. 2, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 24-Dec. 2, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kyle Stephen Bogart, 36, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 24 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): sex offender’s duty to register-life, SRA-theft of property, theft of property, criminal trespass, driving while license is invalid, driving on wrong side of divided highway, failure to appear.

Jim Lee Claypool, 42, of Lago Vista was arrested Nov. 24 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of controlled substance.

John Donley Douglas, 36, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 24 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $9,000 in bonds.

Thomas Kelly Escobedo, 33, of Austin was arrested Nov. 24 by BCSO: possession/use inhale/ingest volatile chemical. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Kiska Rene Ferguson, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 24 by MFPD: motion to adjudicate guilt-credit/debit card abuse. Released Dec. 1 to outside agency.

Roy Miles Ford, 30, of Austin was arrested Nov. 24 by BCSO: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

David Edward Linderman, 63, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 24 by MFPD: expired driver’s license, driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released Nov. 29 on personal recognizance.

Eric Lee Mann, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 24 by MFPD: criminal trespass.

Kaleb Dale Neal, 22, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 24 by BPD: speeding, no driver’s license, displaying expired license plates. Released Nov. 25 on $1,500 in bonds.

Jessi Sabri Paredes, 40, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 24 by Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 29 on $1,000 in bonds.

Rolando Rivera-Rocha, 29, was arrested Nov. 24 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Nov. 26 to ICE.

Mary Elizabeth Alexander, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 25 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance.

James Cleveland Bragg Jr., 62, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 25 by BPD: possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Karina Lira-Hernandez, 26, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 25 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, assault by contact. Released Nov. 26 on $500 bond and personal recognizance.

Ashley Ann Marshall, 27, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 25 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 26 on $42,000 in bonds.

Flavio Cesar Ramirez-Mata, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 25 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): public intoxication. Released Nov. 26 on $500 bond.

Armon Deshon Tyler, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 25 by GSPD: no driver’s license, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, failure to appear-terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Released same day on $10,500 in bonds.

Michael Shane Brooks, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 26 by GSPD: indecency with child-sexual contact. Released same day on $75,000 in bonds.

Joshua James Howe, 37, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 26 by BCSO: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Released Nov. 27 on $2,500 bond.

Shah Nasab, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 26 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Cheyenne Jordan Smith, 21, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 26 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $30,000 in bonds.

Tosh Clark Ingram, 47, of Florence was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Natalie Jayroe, 25, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $22,000 in bonds.

Shaun Michael Johnson, 40, of Dripping Springs was arrested Nov. 27 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jimmy Lee Lerma, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, no driver’s license. Released Nov. 29 on $3,250 in bonds.

Sherri Mock Nemecek, 56, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Amanda Kate Pack, 36, of Austin was arrested Nov. 27 by CSPD: possession of dangerous drug. Released Nov. 28 on $5,000 bond.

Timothy Sean Viles, 33, of Austin was arrested Nov. 27 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Patrick Kyle Baugh, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 28 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Luis Carrillo-Hernandez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 28 by MFPD: criminal trespass, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful restraint.

Domingo Quintero, 48, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO: continuous violence against family, motion to revoke-theft of property, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Melissa Jane Salazar, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 28 by CSPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 29 on $2,500 bond.

Arliss James Williamson Jr., 38, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 28 by BPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 30 on $7,500 bond.

Kary Leigh Young, 54, of Blanco was arrested Nov. 28 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Joe Lee Everett, 42, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: arson.

Fidel I. Hernandez, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 29 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 30 on $10,000 bond.

Deshone James Leger, 26, of Austin was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Jesus Alonso Lopez, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: violation of city ordinance-animal at large, violation of city ordinance-registration of animals, violation of city ordinance-failure to appear. Released Dec. 1 on $1,250 in bonds.

William Darrel Martin, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance.

Tiffani Dawn Medlin, 22, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 29 by BPD: tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Cierra Noel Stedman, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Desiree Barrios, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 30 by MFPD: failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination, animal estray/at large, failure to provide proof of animal license, failure to appear, capias pro fine-animal to run at large on highway, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of animal license.

Geren Don Bryant, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO: motion to revoke-credit/debit card abuse. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Cory Daniel Hisey, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 30 by MFPD: parole violation.

April Angelique Marsh, 51, of Gatesville was arrested Nov. 30 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy Daniel Ross, 41, of Cedar Park was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO: indecency with child-sexual contact, indecency with child-exposure, displaying expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Penny Elizbeth Sims, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 30 by BCSO: theft of property. Released Dec. 1 on probation.

Daniel Eugene Brown, 45, of San Angelo was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of property. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Jordan Ryan Cochran, 20, of Leander was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Rosanna Marie Edmondson, 39, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent fear of serious bodily injury.

Elton Kyle Foster, 38, of Denton was arrested Dec. 1 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid.

Phillip Russell Ort, 59, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: criminal mischief. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Randy Lee Lackey, 64, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2 by BPD: SRA-unauthorized contract with bail bond surety. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Louis Lamar Long Jr., 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Cynthia Katheryn Severn, 42, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 2 by BPD: public intoxication.

Nga Thi Truong, 52, of Austin was arrested Dec. 2 by HBPD and BCSO: violation of bond/protective order and bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.