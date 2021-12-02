Picayune-KBEY Toy Drive is Dec. 8

Chevrolet-Buick, 2301 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, is one of two locations to which you can bring new, unwrapped toys during The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. The other is the Burnet Fire Station at 2022 U.S. 281 South in Burnet. File photo

It’s toy time in the Highland Lakes. The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Toy Drive collects toys and monetary donations for the holidays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Burnet and Marble Falls.

In Marble Falls, KBEY host Ben Shields will broadcast live from Chevrolet-Buick, 2301 U.S. 281 North. In Burnet, Double Eagle Entertainment President Damon Beierle joins KBEY “Wake Up Show” co-host Mac McClennahan on air at the fire station, 2022 U.S. 281 South. Drive up and drop off your donations at either location. You don’t even have to get out of the car.

Donations will be divided among Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Burnet County Santa’s Helpers, and Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach.

“The community really came together for the November food drive, and we expect a repeat for the December toy drive,” said KBEY Operations Manager Joel Burke. “This has become a real tradition here in the Highland Lakes. This is a community that cares.”

Last year’s toy drive collected $12,858 along with hundreds of toys that filled trailers at both locations.

Volunteers for all three organizations immediately begin sorting and bagging the toys in preparation for distribution day Dec. 18. To apply for toys, fill out an application for one of the three listed organizations based on where you live.

Those in northern Burnet County can pick up applications at the Burnet County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet.

Parents whose children attend Highland Lakes Elementary School in Granite Shoals can call 830-798-3650 and ask a staff member to fill out an application over the phone.

Families in Marble Falls can go to The Helping Center at 1315 Broadway or the Department of Health and Human Services at 1406 Resource Parkway for applications.

HIGHLAND LAKES TOY DRIVES

All toy drives ask for new, unwrapped toys and also accept monetary donations, which will be used to buy more toys or, in the case of older kids, clothes, hygiene products, and electronics. Distribution day for most is Saturday, Dec. 18, so applications should be turned in soon.

THE PICAYUNE MAGAZINE AND KBEY 103.9 FM RADIO PICAYUNE TOY DRIVE

6 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8

Drop off donations at two locations:

Chevrolet-Buick — 2301 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls

Burnet Fire Station — 2002 U.S. 281 South in Burnet

PICAYUNE-KBEY TOY DRIVE BENEFITS

Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach

P.O. Box 1817, Marble Falls, TX 78654

830-598-2585

Facebook @GSChristmasOutreach

Toys also can be donated through the Granite Shoals police and fire departments’ Operation Fill the Boats and at the Ground Zero Car Show on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Quarry Park in Granite Shoals.

Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids

P.O. Box 1750, Marble Falls, TX 78654

830-693-4512

Facebook @HighlandLakesChristmasIsForKids

Serves children living within the Marble Falls Independent School District boundaries. The group is looking for volunteers to help fill bags and distribute the toys.

Burnet County Santa’s Helpers

723 N. West St., Burnet, TX 78611

512-756-5406

Facebook @BurnetCountySantasHelpers

Toys also can be left in a donation box in the county clerk’s office in the courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. Pick up applications for distribution there as well.

OTHER PROGRAMS

Jesus’ Toys for Kids

Joseph’s Food Pantry

706 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

P.O. Box 804, Marble Falls, TX 78654

830-220-2344

Bring toys to the pantry or call Pastors Mary Lou and Roy Guerrero. The program provides new, unwrapped toys for kids ages infant to 12 years old. No restrictions on where the children live for distribution.

Blue Santa

Marble Falls Police Department

606 Avenue N, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Attention: Sgt. Garcia or Officer French

830-693-3611

Drop-offs are announced on the department’s Facebook page, so follow it or check back often for the latest information.

Brown Santa

Llano County Sheriff’s Office

2001 Texas 16 North, Llano, TX 78643

Attention: Chief Brad Evans or Veronica White

325-247-5050

Make toy donations and pick up applications for toys at the sheriff’s office, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano. For those who lack transportation, email White at admin3@co.llano.tx.us or call her at the above number and she will mail you an application with a return envelope. Although the deadline is Dec. 10 for donations, White will take toys until the last day.

“We always have last-minute requests,” she said. “We just want to get these kids some help.”

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

1719 Ridgeview, Kingsland, TX 78639

325-388-3440 or angeltree@highlandlakescasa.com

Pick a card from an Angel Tree to fulfill the wishes of a foster family. Deadline is Dec. 13 to fulfill wishes. Angel trees can be found at Atkins Pharmacy, All About Air, Main Street Consignments, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, Highland Lakes Dental, Texas State Farm Bureau in Burnet, and Lone Star Capital Bank locations in Blanco, Johnson City, and Marble Falls.