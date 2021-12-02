Old Cottonwood Shores police station torn down; plans for lots ‘further down the road’

The old Cottonwood Shores Police Station on Cottonwood Drive and Pecan Lane is no more after city workers demolished it Nov. 30. Courtesy photos

City of Cottonwood Shores workers on Tuesday, Nov. 30, demolished the old police station, located on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and Pecan Lane. The demolition cleared four lots, and now city leaders can begin planning what to do with the land.

One possibility is to build a new City Hall, but that decision won’t be made anytime soon, City Administrator J.C. Hughes said.

“That’s much further down the road,” he said. “The council has set the high priority as being our infrastructure, and that is roads, water, and wastewater. As we grow, (a new) City Hall building will be something we need to do. We have plans and designs for future use of those lots, but we’re four or five years down the road before we can talk about that.”

The current City Hall is located at 3808 Cottonwood Drive across from the current police station.

The council approved issuing $1.5 million in certificates of obligation in November 2020 to address water and wastewater lines and fire hydrants on Brookwood Drive and portions of Birch Lane, Dogwood Lane, Lakeview Drive, Maple Lane, and Oak Lane. The city will call for bids on the project in January and anticipates work will start soon after, Hughes said

He added that, because of rapid growth, city leaders had to quickly address those lines.

“We’re one of the growth hotspots in the area,” he said. “By March 1, we’ll start construction on those water and wastewater lines.”

The city had no choice but to demolish the 800-square-foot police station due to asbestos. AAR Inc. of Liberty Hill removed the ceiling and flooring at a cost of $7,890, Hughes said.

“We (also) had termites and rotted lumber,” he said. “We didn’t see any way to renovate the existing building because it was so undersized, and it needed to be demolished. The condition was absolutely that bad.”

The decision to tear it down fell in line with city ordinance and state law, Hughes said.

“We’re going to comply with regulations just like we ask everyone else to do,” he said. “It was in such deplorable condition. It’s just terrible. It was cheaper to have it removed. We would have required anyone else to demolish the building.”

