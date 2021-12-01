County Judge Oakley running for re-election

Burnet County Judge James Oakley has filed the necessary paperwork to seek the Republican nomination in the March 1, 2022, primary in his bid for re-election. The winner of that race will face opponents from other parties in the general election Nov. 8, 2022.

Oakley was elected as a Burnet County commissioner in 1998, serving two terms on the Commissioners Court. He successfully ran for county judge in 2014 and is currently in his second term.

“I’m running for another term because I love what we have been able to accomplish and there are current projects to see through as well as more on the horizon,” he said in a media release. “I’m proud to have been in a position to secure funding for over $50 million worth of improvements to our (Texas Department of Transportation) roads. Separately, I’m thrilled at the progress of the new bridge crossing that will be located just below Wirtz Dam. It’s coming along nicely within the design/engineering phase and should be in the construction bid letting phase in early 2024.”

The job of county judge is about more than championing transportation projects, he said.

“I’m honored to serve with the commissioners on a court that has fortified a strong financial position while addressing record population growth and lowering the tax rate from when I became County Judge in 2015,” he continued. “The multitude of responsibilities across all county functions provides for a challenging yet rewarding environment. I truly enjoy helping people and solving problems.”

Oakley has also represented District 5 on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors since 2013 and plans to run for re-election to his fourth and final term in 2022. Voting, which is restricted to District 5 PEC members, begins May 18 and ends at 5 p.m. June 10.

He has either served or is currently serving on numerous boards and governor-appointed positions.

Oakley and his wife, Julie, who is a CPA and city manager of Lakeway, live on Lake Travis in the Spicewood area. They have five grown children and are members of Lake Hills Church. He can be reached at 512-744-5205 or judgejamesoakley@gmail.com.

