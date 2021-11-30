David Wayne Vann, 69, of Marble Falls passed away Nov. 25, 2021

David Wayne Vann, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Marble Falls, Texas, surrounded by loving family members.

David is survived by his father, Richard Vann, of Mineral Wells and his mother, Wanda Isbell, of Kingsland. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Sammy Isbell, of Kingsland.

David also was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Vann of Llano. He is survived by son Kenneth Matthews of Denison, daughter Heather Vann of Waco, stepson Ronnie Wisdom Jr. of Llano, and stepson Timothy Wisdom of Llano. He was preceded in death by daughter Marsha Vann of Ranger.

David is survived by granddaughter Sarah Beth of Waco, grandson Tyler Wisdom of Llano, grandson Trenton Wisdom of Llano, sister Kathy Porter of Kingsland, sister Maudie Lionberger of Mineral Wells, sister Kay Swenson of Tow, stepbrother Michael Isbell of Bangs, stepsister Janice Hardin of DeLeon, and stepsister Sherry Reisinger of DeLeon.

He was preceded in death by brother Ronnie Gipson of West Tawakoni, Texas, brother Bobbie Gipson of Mineral Wells, and sister Sandra Burson of Mineral Wells. He was also loved by an unbelievable amount of devoted family.

David was born on Oct. 2, 1952, in Ranger, Texas. He enjoyed life and loved sharing it with his family. Afternoon motorcycle rides, a Sturges Rally trip with his family, making trips to visit his kids and grandkids, and dancing the night away with his nieces were his passions.

David was a fun and loving man but also had a labor of love, which was truck driving. He operated a semi for most of his adult life and loved it to the end. As much as he enjoyed the open road and the paychecks that came with the drive, the boys and an ice-cold toddy at the 5 o’clock hour had David shifting gears to the house as quickly as he could.

David had several unique accomplishments throughout his life. The love for driving led him to become the West Texas Dirt Track Champion when he was younger and his love for Westerns led him to being cast as an extra in the remaking of John Wayne’s “True Grit” movie.

David was full of life and love during his years with us. He was an honest man who worked hard and played harder. He had a big heart and an even bigger smile. His sense of humor had everyone around him smiling and laughing (even when his humor seemed a bit twisted).

David and the love he shared for his family will be missed but always remembered and his stories shared forever. We love you, David.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home Chapel, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano. A graveside service preceding the memorial will be at Llano City Cemetery. Speaking at the service will be Brother Ron Langley and Mike Isbell, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office chaplain.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.