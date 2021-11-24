Picayune/KBEY accepting letters to Santa, holding Christmas lights contest

The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune are collecting Letters to Santa for delivery to the jolly ol’ elf, who will even reply to the kids. Letters must dropped into the special North Pole Express Mail box outside of The Picayune/KBEY office, 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls, by Dec. 20 to give him time to respond. File photo

Bring your letters to Santa to The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, and the jolly ol’ elf will respond. The two media outlets are also holding a Christmas lights contest. Both are to get people into the holiday spirit.

“We really love the holidays and enjoy stirring up a bit of Christmas cheer in the community in any way we can,” said Jennifer Greenwell, social media director for The Picayune and KBEY, who organizes each event. “Last year was such an odd year that we decided to try some new, fun things to get the Christmas spirit flowing with letters to Santa and the lighting contest.”

To get a reply from Santa, letters must be dropped off by Dec. 20. Place your letter in the specially marked North Pole Express Mail box outside of The Picayune-KBEY office, 1007 Avenue K in Marble Falls.

Santa gets pretty busy this time of year, Greenwell added, so the sooner the letters are in, the better.

Be sure to include a return address.

Santa has even agreed to stop by KBEY during the Christmas season to read a few letters on the air.

“Helping the kids get their letters to Santa was — and is — a top priority for us,” Greenwell said. “We see the children in this community, and they are truly great kids. We are super excited to see that their letters make it to Santa.”

The Picayune and KBEY also will be scouring the Highland Lakes in search of the “merriest, jolliest, most festive Christmas lights display.”

If you have one, take a photo of it in its full glory and email it to Greenwell at jgreenwell@thepicayune.com by 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Judges will review the submissions and pick the winner of The Picayune and KBEY 103.9 FM Picayune Radio Christmas Lighting Contest 2021 on Dec. 17.

“The lighting contest seemed like a natural thing to do as we have so many incredibly decked-out homes in the area,” Greenwell said. “We simply felt compelled to recognize the local Christmas lights artists out there.”

The winner gets a trophy, recognition on DailyTrib.com and KBEY, and, of course, bragging rights.

